Italy vs. Brazil: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Brazil are already under big pressure at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, as they face Italy in a crucial Group C encounter at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France on Tuesday.

The Selecao appeared to be cruising into the knockout stages of the competition in their previous game, as they were 2-0 up against Australia having already beaten Jamaica. However, they caved in against the Matildas to lose 3-2.

It means they need to win to guarantee a spot in the last 16. That's unlikely to be straightforward either, as Italy have emerged as the World Cup's surprise package, winning both of their matches so far.

Read on for the latest odds for what should be a critical and captivating game, as well the viewing details for the contest.

Odds

Brazil win (17/11)

Draw (5/2)

Italy win (39/19)

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC 4 (UK), FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC website (UK), FOX Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

For Brazil, everything in the match against Australia appeared to be going well.

Not only was Marta back in the side and on the scoresheet, they cantered into a two-goal lead and were on the brink of progression. However, Caitlin Foord netted for the Matildas in first-half injury time and they capitulated after the break.

Marta, the six-time World Player of the Year, was brought off in the second period and was noticeably furious about the result after the final whistle:

Here are the highlights from what was the game of the competition so far:

While there was some controversy regarding a VAR decision for Australian's third goal, it was a shock to see a team as experienced as Brazil wilt in the second period.

With players like Formiga, Thaisa and Monica Alves on the field, Brazil had enough nous to be able to see out the flurry of Australia pressure. However, they were unable to stem momentum and that'll be a huge concern for manager Vadao as they head into this crunch contest.

Football journalist Tim Stillman said the coach should take some of the blame for the team being in this position:

If there are technical or tactical weakness on show on Tuesday from Brazil, then Italy have shown they are capable of exploiting them.

The Azzurri's win over Australia in their opening game set them up for a terrific group stage and they backed up that shock triumph with a 5-0 mauling of Jamaica. Per OptaJoe, that win is their biggest in the history of the World Cup:

Cristiana Girelli was the standout performer in that match, as she was ruthless in front of goal, netting a hat-trick:

With her clever movement and shooting accuracy, the Juventus star has the potential to cause chaos in a Brazil defence that was a rabble for periods of the Australia loss.

Brazil will surely opt a more cohesive gameplan given what occurred in their last match and will hope the likes of Marta and Cristiano Rozeira can continue to threaten at the other end. In what is an unexpectedly early key encounter for them, expect the Selecao's big players to stand up.

Prediction: Brazil 2-1 Italy