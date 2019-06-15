Gold Cup 2019: Latest Group Results, Tables and Schedule After Saturday

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The 2019 Gold Cup kicked off at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Saturday with an opening match between Canada and Martinique.

The Canadians made a statement with a 4-0 win, nabbing three points to position themselves in Group A.

Those points will be necessary with Mexico also in the group. El Tri begins their campaign Saturday night against Cuba.

Below is an overview of Saturday's match and group results as well as Sunday's schedule.

Saturday Results

Canada def. Martinique, 4-0

Mexico vs. Cuba, 10 p.m. ET

Sunday Schedule

Haiti vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua, 8:30 p.m. ET

Updated Group Results

Group A

Canada: 1-0-0, 3 points

Mexico: 0-0-0, 0 points

Cuba: 0-0-0, 0 points

Martinique: 0-0-1, 0 points

For full information on groups and schedule, visit the Gold Cup's official website.

Recap

Canada 4, Martinique 0

Canada is undergoing a changing of the guard, and Jonathan David announced as much against Martinique.

The 19-year-old striker notched a brace, including the opening goal of the tournament. David's first goal came off of a poor turnover by Martinique's goalkeeper, and the second came as a result of Samuel Piette's through ball.

Canada's promising youth showed itself again when 18-year-old Alphonso Davies hustled to thread a clever pass across the face of the goal, and Junior Hoilett punched it in.

By the time Canadian captain Scott Arfield scored in the 67th minute, it was unnecessary.

"Arfield's well-rounded abilities compliment the rest of the squad, and his consistency is something the young players on the team can strive to emulate," Sporting News Canada's Rudi Schuller noted for Goal.com.

The cohesion between Arfield and his emerging counterparts will be especially important against Mexico, as the group will presumably come down to those two sides.

Canada and Mexico will square off Wednesday, and Martinique's next match is also slated for Wednesday against Cuba. Both matches will be hosted by Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

