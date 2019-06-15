College World Series 2019: Saturday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The opening round of the 2019 College World Series kicked off Saturday with two games at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

It's a double-elimination tournament with two distinct halves of the bracket. The winner of the top half (Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan or Texas Tech) will take on the winner of the bottom half (Auburn, Louisville, Mississippi State or Vanderbilt) in a three-game championship series.

Let's check out the complete set of scores from Saturday's play, which will be updated after the nightcap. That's followed by a look at the bracket and a recap of the action.

Saturday (June 15) Results

Game 1: Michigan 5, Texas Tech 3

Game 2: Arkansas vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET)

Sunday (June 16) Schedule

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville (2 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET)

Tournament Bracket

Michigan Wolverines 5, Texas Tech Red Raiders 3

Michigan built a 4-0 lead and held on despite some ninth-inning drama to keep its magical run toward a College World Series title trending in the right direction.

The Wolverines started the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the four-team Corvallis Regional. They survived that double-elimination bracket and then upset host UCLA in the Los Angeles Super Regional to punch their ticket to Omaha.

First baseman Jimmy Kerr delivered the game's key hit with a two-run triple in the third inning. Right fielder Jordan Brewer and third baseman Blake Nelson also drove in runs for Michigan.

The pitching staff took care of the rest. Starter Karl Kauffmann allowed three earned runs on eight hits and no walks across seven innings with three strikeouts. Reliever Jeff Criswell, who only made one bullpen appearance all season, delivered two scoreless frames to pick up the save.

Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein hit the game's only home run with a two-run shot in the third inning. Third baseman Dru Baker added an RBI in the sixth, but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback.

The Red Raiders now head for an elimination game Monday afternoon.