Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson Qualifies for 2019 World's Strongest Man Finals

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

Hafthor Bjornsson was not involved in Saturday's action at the 2019 World's Strongest Man, with the Icelandic powerlifter having confirmed his spot in the final of the event.

Bjornsson, who played "The Mountain" on television series Game Of Thrones, is seeking to defend the title he won a year ago.

In addition to Bjornsson, Brian Shaw, Mateusz Kieliszkowski, Martins Licis and Konstantine Janashia all sat out Saturday's action as they've all already made it to Sunday's final at Manatee Beach, Florida, per Nick English of Barbend.

Bjornsson has advanced in spite of an injury he has been carrying at the competition. On Thursday, he stopped during the Giants Medley and later provided an update on his condition on Instagram.

"I had an MRI yesterday evening and was informed that I have torn my plantar fascia during the Farmers and Yoke medley," he told his social media followers. "This injury will bring me a lot of pain and discomfort but the good news is I'm able to keep going with some pain management. Let's do this!"

RT Sport shared the following clip of the Icelander in action on Friday during qualifying, proving he can cope despite the tear to tissue in his foot:

Even while nursing the issue, Bjornsson won the monster truck pull and deadlift events and was tied for first in the log press competition.

In Kieliszkowski and Shaw, who were second and third in the World's Strongest Man a year ago, respectively, Bjornsson will face serious competition as he seeks to retain his prize.

The 2018 success was Bjornsson's first win in the tournament, having previously finished third three times and as a runner-up on a further three occasions. Defending his title while carrying an injury would be his biggest success yet.