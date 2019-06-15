Jordan Spieth Slides Down Leaderboard with 2-over 73 in 2019 US Open 3rd Round

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After an up-and-down first two rounds of the U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth had few highlights in a disappointing Round 3.

The American shot 73 Saturday in Pebble Beach, California, with a round that featured one birdie, one bogey and a double bogey.

Spieth entered the clubhouse in a tie for 35th place at one over for the tournament and is 11 shots off the lead with plenty of golf still to be played in the third round.

The 25-year-old only had six pars in his second round, including two in the back nine, as his scorecard was filled with birdies and bogeys in a wild day of action.

However, his third round was much different as Spieth hit par on each of his first 10 holes. Those who recapped his efforts told a familiar story each time out:

This run finally ended on No. 11 when he struggled to a double bogey, needing four shots to get in from 26 feet away.

The round progressed with a few more pars before a poor approach shot led to a bogey on the 16th hole.

It took until the last hole of the day for anything positive to happen, as he carded a birdie on the par-five 18th thanks to a great up-and-down out of the bunker.

Spieth performed relatively well off the tee, hitting nine of 13 fairways in the round. However, he only got onto the green in regulation in half his holes Saturday.

He then struggled mightily with his short game, losing 1.22 strokes in the round with his putting, per USGA.

While he had been on a roll as of late with three straight top-10 finishes entering this week, Spieth hasn't been consistent enough to stay in contention at the U.S. Open.

It will take a superior effort in Round 4 to get onto the leaderboard, especially with his putting.