US Open Golf Purse 2019: Projecting Payouts for Top-10 Leaderboard Standings

Gary Woodland, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka along with the rest of the field are playing for the glory of winning the U.S. Open and earning a spectacular major championship at Pebble Beach.

Woodland is 11 under par and has a one-stroke lead over Rose, and those two are in the same positions on the scoreboard they were after 36 holes. The only difference is that Woodland led by two after the second round, and his lead was cut to one after the third round.

If Woodland can figure out a way to remain in the top position during Sunday's final round, he will earn the first major championship.

While Woodland will undoubtedly have a number of pivotal moments in the final round, he may have to go quite a distance to match what he did in making pars on the 12th and 14th holes of Saturday's moving day round.

Woodland had a treacherous shot on the 12th that was in the high fescue on the edge of the bunker. While he made contact with the ball, he was left with a difficult chip. If he could get close on that shot, he could make a bogey.

Woodland did not get close with his chip—instead, it dropped into the bottom of the cup for a spectacular par.

Two holes later, Woodland struggled with two troubled shots on the par-5 14th. He was left with a decent approach shot that could have gotten him close, but the 14th green has a treacherous false front. He needed to fly the ball past that front and then come to a stop.

Woodland's ball hit the false front, and Fox analyst Curtis Strange predicted the ball would roll back all the way off the green. Instead, his shot came to a stop, something Strange said he had never seen happen. Still Woodland was left with a 42-foot putt for a par, and a miss seemed obvious. But Woodland would have none of it and he drained the putt.

"I felt very good about my round," Woodland told Fox interviewer Joel Klatt after the round. "On the 12th hole, I thought I hit a good shot but I came up short and then I shanked the next one. I was trying to avoid the big number and I just wanted to get it close and take my medicine and move on. Right when I hit it, it looked good the whole time, and it was nice that it went in.

"On the 14th, I got lucky it stayed [on the false front]. I nestled it up there and tried to keep it close, but I got the speed and it went in.

Woodland leads Rose by one stroke, and Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Chez Reavie by four heading into the final round.

Big-money payouts

While the players may not emphasize the payouts that come from winning and finishing high in the national championship, the money available to the players is significant.

The U.S. Open purse is $12.5 million for the full field, with the winner getting $2.25 million, and all of the golfers that failed to make the cut also get paid $10,000 each.

Here's a look at the payoffs for the top-10 spot on the leaderboard, and our projections for those payoffs.

1. Woodland, $2,250,000

2. Koepka, $1,350,000

3. Oosthuizen, $846,799

4. Rose, $593,629

5. Rory McIlroy, $494,436

6. Matt Kuchar, $438,409

7. Reavie, $395,244

8. Danny Willett, $353,988

9. Adam Scott, $320,371

10. Chesson Hadley, $294,268

Woodland stayed calm under the pressure of having the lead in the third round. While final-round pressure will be even greater, he appears ready to graduate and win his first major.

The spotlight of the final round will once again fall on Koepka once again. He has won the last two U.S. Opens and he is not going to surrender any ground. He is playing well and he will push Woodland to the limit.

Oosthuizen has shown he can string birdies together, and he will gain third place. While Rose birdied the final hole on Saturday to get within one stroke and his putting has been special throughout the tournament, he may have a hard time maintaining his consistency with his shot making.