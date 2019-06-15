Clippers' Pat Beverley on Joining Bulls: 'I Bleed Chicago...I Can Save the City'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

If the Chicago Bulls are looking for someone who can add swagger and confidence to their roster this summer, Patrick Beverley sounds like he would be happy to join the franchise.

Per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Beverley discussed the possibility of signing with his hometown team as a free agent.

"I am Chicago," he said. "I'm from Chicago. I bleed Chicago. I really think I can help the city. I think I can save the city. I inspire already. And I'd be a great inspiration just walking around the city of Chicago, knowing I'm from there, knowing that someone made it out and you can go and do the same."

Beverley would be a strong fit for what the Bulls need to improve coming off a 22-60 record last season.

Chicago ranked in the bottom 10 of the NBA in a number of key defensive categories, including efficiency (25th) and three-point percentage allowed (26th). It also finished 20th with 113.4 points allowed per game.

The hallmark of Beverley's game is playing aggressive defense and getting under the skin of his opponents. He's also shown a willingness to adapt based on what his team's need, based on the results from a conversation with Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers last November.