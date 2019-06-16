Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Sunday Fixtures

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Group B of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup is the focus on Sunday, with Haiti facing Bermuda and Costa Rica entertaining Nicaragua on home soil at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose.

Costa Rica are understandable favourites in the group, given some of the familiar names in their ranks. Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell helps provide a creative spark, while 33-year-old Bryan Ruiz is still a major threat up top.

Meanwhile, oddsmakers are tipping Haiti to make a winning start, but Bermuda won't be pushovers thanks to the presence of the lively Nahki Wells in attack.

Haiti vs. Bermuda

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 4 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. ET, 11 p.m. BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: Haiti 1-1 Bermuda

Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. (Monday) BST

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Prediction: Costa Rica 3-0 Nicaragua

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

Haiti: 9-25

Bermuda: 10-1

Draw: 4-1

Costa Rica: 2-11

Nicaragua: 20-1

Draw: 63-10

Costa Rica Set for Win, but Haiti Will Drop Points

Campbell and Ruiz have dovetailed superbly at international level for years, and it's a pattern set to continue against Nicaragua. Expect Ruiz's astute vision and wand of a left foot to thread passes to put Campbell in behind a struggling defence.

EZEQUIEL BECERRA/Getty Images

Nicaragua's preparation for the tournament was the stuff of nightmares as they were hammered 5-1 by Lionel Messi and Argentina seven days ago. It's not the confidence boost needed ahead of facing an experienced and capable side.

If there's a weakness Nicaragua might exploit, it's in the Costa Rica defence. The nation will be without the luxury of having Real Madrid star Keylor Navas in goal after the 32-year-old opted out of the tournament for the third time in a row and fourth overall since 2011.

Unfortunately, Nicaragua don't have the match-winners up top to take advantage, so Costa Rica should saunter to a comfortable win.

Things won't run as smoothly for Haiti, who will struggle to contain the enthusiasm of tournament debutants Bermuda. Wells, who has had spells with Bradford City, Huddersfield Town and Burnley, will team with fellow forward Reggie Lambe to offer the pace and power to cause Haiti problems.

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

If this prolific duo is supplied with chances by artful No. 10 Zeiko Lewis, Bermuda will do enough to earn an unlikely point in San Jose.