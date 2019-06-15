US Open Golf 2019: How to View Saturday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka's chase of a three-peat at the 2019 U.S. Open has taken a backseat in the spotlight to a few other intriguing stories that have developed through 36 holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

An unexpected storyline developed Friday, as Gary Woodland surged to the top of the leaderboard with a six-under 65 to put him at nine under for the tournament.

Woodland has rarely been in contention at majors, and he was able to outplay a field full of major champions to earn a spot in the final group for Saturday's third round.

Woodland's Saturday playing partner, Justin Rose, is one of the four previous major winners sitting in the top 10.

Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and Rory McIlroy are the three others, and while Koepka's quest for three straight U.S. Open titles is captivating, so are the attempts by Rose, Oosthuizen and McIlroy to end long major droughts.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Gary Woodland (-9)

Justin Rose (-7)

Louis Oosthuizen (-6)

Aaron Wise (-5)

Rory McIlroy (-5)

Chez Reavie (-4)

Chesson Hadley (-4)

Matt Kuchar (-4)

Brooks Koepka (-4)

Matt Wallace (-4)

Scores will be updated throughout the third round at USOpen.com.

Woodland put himself in the U.S. Open record book with his second-round performance at Pebble Beach.

The 35-year-old broke the 36-hole scoring record at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach that Tiger Woods set in 2000, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Woodland, who is ninth in the FedEx Cup standings and 25th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has not played well at the U.S. Open in the past.

The best finish out of Woodland at the tournament was a tie for 23rd in 2011, and he finished outside the top 30 in each of the past two years.

But Woodland has had some success in other majors, most notably at May's PGA Championship, where he landed in a tie for eighth at Bethpage Black.

Woodland is one of four golfers who recorded two rounds in the 60s Thursday and Friday, with Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Koepka being the other three.

Just those three players alone could strike fear in an unexpected major leader because of their pedigree.

McIlroy is chasing his first major title since 2014, while Kuchar is still hunting down an elusive major victory.

Koepka has been the model of consistency at major tournaments over the past three years, and based off his recent history at the U.S. Open, you have to think he will be in contention.

Matt York/Associated Press

Although they have all played with a steady hand at Pebble Beach, McIlroy, Kuchar and Koepka have ground to make up Saturday.

Rose and Oosthuizen face a similar task but with a smaller deficit to hunt down, as Rose is two shots back and Oosthuizen is three behind Woodland.

When Rose won the 2013 U.S. Open, he used three consistent rounds to stay in contention, and then he shot a final-round 70 to rise above the rest of the pack.

If Rose shoots anywhere between his first-round 65 and second-round 70, he will be in the mix for his second major crown on the back nine Sunday.

Oosthuizen has not been a central figure at majors since he won The Open in 2010, but he often finds himself near the top of the leaderboard when he's still in contention after a few days' play.

Since 2015, the South African has finished in a tie for second on three occasions at majors, but those are also his only top-10 finishes in that span.

While it is likely the 2019 U.S. Open winner is in the top 10 after Day 2, there is a chance a player could make a third-round surge to be alive for the lead Sunday.

Since plenty of low scores have been earned at Pebble Beach through two rounds, a golfer in one of the early groups on course Saturday could make waves on the leaderboard.

But the players out on course early still have to hope for the top golfers on the leaderboard to stumble, which isn't likely given the quality that has been on display in the first two rounds.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.