US Open Golf 2019: Saturday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

A mixture of previous major champions and those seeking their first major triumph command the leaderboard of the 2019 U.S. Open after two rounds.

The two players who carded the lowest rounds of the tournament will be paired together in the final group for Saturday's third round.

Gary Woodland, who fired a second-round 65 to take the 36-hole lead, leads Justin Rose, who shot 65 Thursday, by two strokes at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Woodland and Rose have an advantage on the rest of the field going into the third round, but that could change with plenty of quality golfers sitting directly behind them on the leaderboard.

Saturday PGA Championship Information

TV Coverage: Noon-10 p.m. ET (Fox)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, USOpen.com

Tee Times

Full list of tee times can be found on USOpen.com.

Notable Pairings

All Times ET.

4:06 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk

4:17 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sergio Garcia

4:28 p.m.: Graeme McDowell, Zach Johnson

4:39 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Scott Piercy

4:50 p.m.: Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

5:01 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Brooks Koepka

5:12 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Chesson Hadley

5:23 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Rory McIlroy

5:34 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Louis Oosthuizen

5:45 p.m.: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

Woodland has been a solid player on the PGA Tour for some time, but he has not been able to break through at majors.

The 35-year-old, who played in his first major in 2009, has a pair of top 10 finishes at the PGA Championship on his resume, but nothing significant from the U.S. Open.

Woodland's second-round 65 was certainly a surprise, but maybe we should have seen a low score coming after his first-round 68.

In 36 holes, Woodland has 10 birdies and a single bogey, which occurred on the ninth hole of his first round.

In order to remain at, or near, the top of the leaderboard, Woodland has to turn around his third-round form in majors.

At The Masters, Woodland shot a third-round 74, while he carded a 73 on Saturday at the PGA Championship before rallying for a tie for eighth with a Sunday 68.

Woodland is not the only golfer in a good spot to chase his first major crown this weekend, as Aaron Wise, Chez Reavie and Chesson Hadley will try to bank off a strong opening two rounds.

Scott Piercy, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, who all sit at three-under, fit into that category as well, but they have a higher profile than their counterparts in the top 10.

For a first-time major winner to be crowned for the third time since the start of 2018, Woodland and Co. have to fend off the challenges from a herd of experienced players, starting with Rose, who is two shots back of the lead.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion has put together a pair of solid rounds and could be poised for a move back into first by the time Saturday ends.

Rory McIlroy's hunt for his first major since the 2014 PGA Championship is off to a great start, as he was one of four players to card a score in the 60s in each of the first two rounds.

Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar are the other players in that category alongside Woodland and McIlroy.

Although Koepka has not flashed his dominance at the U.S. Open yet, he is lurking five shots back ready to make a Saturday surge to put the rest of the field under pressure.

If Kuchar puts together a solid third round, he could be the sentimental favorite going into Sunday, as an argument can be made that he is the best player not to win a major.

Previous major champions Louis Oosthuizen, Henrik Stenson and Adam Scott are all in good positions to pounce on the lead as well, which should make Saturday quite the exciting day for golf.

Before the leaders tee off, the crowd at Pebble Beach could get rowdy depending on what fan favorites Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth produce.

If one or more of those players makes an early charge up the leaderboard, Saturday could be even more special than it already appears to be.

