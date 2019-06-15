US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Updates and Storylines to Watch for Saturday

Matt York/Associated Press

Gary Woodland has roared to the lead in the U.S. Open after firing a six-under 65 Friday, and he will take a two-stroke lead as moving day gets under way at Pebble Beach.

Justin Rose, who fired a 65 in the opening round, shot a more pedestrian 70 in the second round. He is alone in second place at seven-under, while Louis Oosthuizen sits in third place at six under par.

Woodland played bogey-free golf in Friday's round, and he has had just one in the first two days of the tournament. He closed the second round with three birdies in the last five holes, and he drained a 50-foot bomb to close out his round.

Woodland and Rose will tee off at 5:45 p.m. ET, while Oosthuizen and playing partner Aaron Wise start their round at 5:34 p.m. Here's a link to all the third-round tee times.

U.S. Open, second-round leaders

1. Gary Woodland, -9

2. Justin Rose, -7

3. Louis Oosthuizen, -6

T4. Aaron Wise, -5

T4. Rory McIlroy, -5

T6. Chez Reavie, -4

T6. Chesson Hadley, -4

T6. Matt Kuchar, -4

T6. Brooks Koepka, -4

T6. Matt Wallace, -4

Here's a link to the full scoreboard.

Woodland on top, but can Koepka mount a charge?

Woodland has been sensational to this point, but the key will be his ability to sustain his success during the third round. He is being chased by Rose, Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka.

While he is five strokes behind, Koepka should have a chance to make a run at Woodland and the top spot. He has not played his best golf, yet he is in contention.

"I feel great. I'm excited. I've got a chance. That's all you can ask for,'' Koepka said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I just need to make a few putts. Sometimes the hole just needs to open up. If I can get off to a good start tomorrow, have that feeling where the hole's opening up, it could be a fun round."

The rest of the golf world knows just how dangerous Koepka is since he already has four major championships to his credit. If he is going to make it five, he must have a memorable third round.

Mickelson and Woods have long way to go

Phil Mickelson (one under par) and Tiger Woods (even par) are further behind on the scoreboard and both have a lot of ground to make up. Mickelson had an up-and-down round of two-under 69, while Woods shot a one-over 72.

Mickelson is a six-time runner-up at the U.S. Open, and a win in this tournament would give him the career grand slam. He was four-under on the day through 14 holes, but he bogeyed two of the final four holes and had to settle for a 69.

The left-hander is optimistic about his chances. "It's the best I've played in a long time, certainly since the start of the year," Mickelson said, per Ben Everill of PGATour.com. "If I'm patient, I'll get better as the week goes on. The goal is just to get within striking distance for Sunday."

Woods appeared to be in good shape for an excellent second round when he birdied the second hole, and since he had putted so well in Thursday's opening round, it looked promising. However, he did not perform well with his putter throughout the rest of the round.

Woods closed the round with two bogeys. "Overall, I kept leaving myself above the hole," Woods said, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com. "Unlike yesterday, when I missed it, I missed in the correct spots below the hole. Today, I never had that many looks from below the hole. And the one I did have, I made at 11."

While neither Mickelson nor Woods are close at this point, both men are playing weekend golf and could have a chance with sensational rounds during both weekend rounds.

McIlroy looms on moving day

Rory McIlroy has been playing solid golf all season, and he came into the U.S. Open off a victory in the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy had missed the cut in his three previous U.S. Opens, but he has fired a 68-69 in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open, and he is just four strokes behind Woodland.

McIlroy would be even closer if he had not made a pair of mistakes on the 13th and 14th holes during the second round. He had an approach shot on the par-4 hole, but he sent it over the green and could not get up and down.

He was in a perfect position after two shots on the par-5 14th, and he had a wedge in hand from slightly more than 100 yards away. However, instead of putting himself for an easy birdie with a stellar approach shot, McIlroy hit the false front and saw his shot roll off the green. When he put his next shot into the bunker and couldn't get up and down, it meant he had to settle for a double bogey.

That's when McIlroy showed his ability as he bounced back with birdies on No. 15 or 16.

McIlroy has back-to-back rounds in the 60s, and has the leader in his sights. He has the ability to get even closer to the lead Saturday and make his final move Sunday.