D'Angelo Russell Rumors: 'Highly Unlikely' Nets Retain PG If Kyrie Irving Signs

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

D'Angelo Russell's time with the Brooklyn Nets could be coming to an end if Kyrie Irving signs with the team in free agency.

Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, Russell is "highly unlikely" to re-sign if Irving comes to Brooklyn.

Russell figures to have plenty of suitors if the Nets don't retain him. Begley cited the Indiana Pacers as being high on the All-Star point guard.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe noted the Boston Celtics don't feel confident about their chances to re-sign Irving.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the six-time All-Star is "intensely interested" in the Nets, with the New York Knicks also expected to be in the mix.

Brooklyn seems poised for a major offseason overhaul with the potential for two max slots if they let Russell walk in restricted free agency.

If the Nets get Irving, it makes little sense for them to bring back Russell because the two play the same position and need to control the ball. The Nets roster is already overloaded with ball-dominant guards under long-term contracts such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

Russell figures to attract a lot of attention from teams in need of a point guard. The 23-year-old was named to his first All-Star team last season and averaged career highs with 21.1 points and 7.0 assists in 81 games to help the Nets reach the playoffs for the first time in three years.