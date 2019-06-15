US Open Leaderboard 2019: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Gary Woodland shot a six-under 65 to surge atop the leaderboard heading into the third round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

After seeing Justin Rose tie the course major record with a 65 on the opening day, Woodland matched the Englishman's score Friday. Thanks to a three-under 68 Thursday, though, Woodland sits at nine-under overall and holds a two-stroke advantage.

But conditions could change at any moment.

Nine players within five shots are in striking distance; two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is among that group. Although each of Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are farther back, they're all playing into the weekend.

US Open Leaderboard Entering Round 3

1. Gary Woodland (-9)

2. Justin Rose (-7)

3. Louis Oosthuizen (-6)

T4. Aaron Wise (-5)

T4. Rory McIlroy (-5)

T6. Chez Reavie (-4)

T6. Chesson Hadley (-4)

T6. Matt Kuchar (-4)

T6. Brooks Koepka (-4)

T6. Matt Wallace (-4)

Full leaderboard on USOpen.com



Round 3 Preview

Tiger Woods is normally mentioned high up in previews for his name recognition. Looking ahead to Saturday, though, he's mentioned early because he's teeing off relatively early, too.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press/Associated Press

Consecutive bogeys put a damper on a frustrating round for Tiger, whose Friday largely consisted of long birdie attempts and tap-in pars. Through 16 holes, he'd carded one birdie and 15 pars. But then, the eighth and ninth holes were unkind.

"Not a good finish," he said succinctly, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

Woods (E) will play alongside Byeong Hun An, and they're scheduled to hit the course at 2:27 p.m. ET.

Tiger's groupmates fared a little better Saturday. Rose (-7) shot a 70, and Spieth (-1) recovered from a one-over 72 with a two-under 69. Although the scorecard was busy―seven birdies and five bogeys―Spieth enters the weekend in the red.

Rose is paired with Woodland, who played a bogey-free round Friday. Since his best previous U.S. Open finish is tied for 23rd, Woodland is facing a particularly difficult test on moving day.

2011 U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy (-5) is four strokes back and paired with Chez Reavie (-4). They'll be the third-to-last group teeing off―right before Louis Oosthuizen (-6) and Aaron Wise (-5).

And McIlroy is pleased with his standing.

"To be in the position I'm in going into the weekend, I would have taken that at the start of the day," he said after the round, according to Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports.

Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Kevin Na and Ian Poulter are the highest-ranked players who didn't make the cut.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

