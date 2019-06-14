Video: Watch Seagull Attempt to Steal Phil Mickelson's Ball During 2019 US Open

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson is having a strong bounce-back round at the 2019 U.S. Open after a rough Thursday, but a seagull tried to knock his day off track. 

After Mickelson's perfect tee shot on No. 10 landed in the middle of the fairway, a seagull attempted to steal the ball:

The bird ultimately decided it was too much work to fit the ball in its mouth and attempt to fly away, but this shameless act of near-thievery should be subject to a full investigation from the PGA of America.

Maybe the entire thing was orchestrated by another player who thought Mickelson was playing too well. Perhaps Mickelson himself organized the attack because the seagull clearly pushes the ball forward, bringing him closer to the hole by a few inches. 

If you think the theory is too far-fetched, Mickelson made a long birdie putt after the seagull's attack. 

Related

    Woods Shoots 72, Falls 7 Shots Back at Pebble Beach

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Woods Shoots 72, Falls 7 Shots Back at Pebble Beach

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Pga
    via Pga

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    U.S. Open
    via U.S. Open

    Tiger Woods 'A Little Hot' After Closing 2nd Round with 2 Bogeys

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Woods 'A Little Hot' After Closing 2nd Round with 2 Bogeys

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report