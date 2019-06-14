Video: Watch Seagull Attempt to Steal Phil Mickelson's Ball During 2019 US Open

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson is having a strong bounce-back round at the 2019 U.S. Open after a rough Thursday, but a seagull tried to knock his day off track.

After Mickelson's perfect tee shot on No. 10 landed in the middle of the fairway, a seagull attempted to steal the ball:

The bird ultimately decided it was too much work to fit the ball in its mouth and attempt to fly away, but this shameless act of near-thievery should be subject to a full investigation from the PGA of America.

Maybe the entire thing was orchestrated by another player who thought Mickelson was playing too well. Perhaps Mickelson himself organized the attack because the seagull clearly pushes the ball forward, bringing him closer to the hole by a few inches.

If you think the theory is too far-fetched, Mickelson made a long birdie putt after the seagull's attack.