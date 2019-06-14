Tiger Woods 'A Little Hot' After Closing 2nd Round at 2019 US Open with 2 Bogeys

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods expressed frustration after carding a one-over 72 in the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on Friday.

Woods, who began his day on the back nine, closed his round with consecutive bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. According to ESPN.com's Bob Harig, the reigning Masters champion didn't like the way he entered the clubhouse: "Yeah, a little hot right now. Not a good finish."

At the time his round finished, Woods was tied for 38th at even par for the tournament, which left him seven shots behind co-leaders Justin Rose and Louis Oosthuizen.

Tiger shot a one-under 70 in Thursday's first round, and he felt putting was the biggest difference: "Overall, I kept leaving myself above the hole. Unlike yesterday, when I missed it, I missed in the correct spots below the hole. Today, I never had that many looks from below the hole. And the one I did have, I made at 11."

Until the final two holes, Woods played a relatively clean second round. He birdied the 11th and parred 15 other holes, but the two bogeys left him with plenty of work to do over the weekend.

Even so, the 43-year-old veteran doesn't feel he is out of it yet: "There's so many guys with a chance to win. I'm still in the ballgame. I've got a long way to go. And we'll see what shapes up for tomorrow."

Since winning the Masters in April, Woods has had a mixed bag of results. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month but followed that up by tying for ninth at the Memorial Tournament.

If Woods is going to get back in the hunt for the 16th major title of his prolific career, he can not afford a repeat of what happened to him over the final two holes Friday.