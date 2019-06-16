Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Americas Group 3 Schedule, Dates for Round-Robin Play

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Americas Group 3 section of the 2019 Davis Cup begins on Monday, with the action taking place throughout the week in Costa Rica.

The hard-court event at the Costa Rica Country Club features two group pools, which will be followed by play-off matches on Saturday, June 22.

Three countries could achieve promotion if they are successful in this section of the competition. However, promotion will not be confirmed until the Davis Cup qualifiers have been completed.

Here's a list of the nations set to feature in the men's competition, per the Davis Cup's official website (pools to be confirmed):

Bahamas

Honduras

Puerto Rico

Jamaica

Cuba

Panama

Antigua & Barbuda

Bermuda

Trinidad & Tobago

US Virgin Islands

Pool A and Pool B will see teams play off in the following format, determined by their final group positions:

A1 vs. B1

A2 vs. B2

A3 vs. B3

A4 vs. B4

A5 vs. B5

The host nation will like their chances on home soil, and field a team of Jesse Flores, Sebastian Quiros, Pablo Nunez and Rodrigo Crespo Piedra.

Kenneth Thome Bolanos is set to captain Costa Rica as they seek to earn promotion. 24-year-old Flores has excelled on the hard court, and Nunez has extensive experience playing for his country.

Jamaica will also be in the mix to challenge through the round-robin format. A team of Rowland Phillips, Jacob Bicknell, Dimitri Bird and Dominic Pagon has been assembled as they chase success.

Pagon also captains the Jamaicans, and his status as a professional could give him the edge in competition against a selection of amateurs.

Jamaica have featured as semi-finalists in Group 2, but have failed to reach the upper echelons for an extended period.

Honduras and the Bahamas excelled in the 2018 play-offs last term, defeating Paraguay and Costa Rica, respectively.

Honduras won their play-off 2-0 against the favoured Paraguayans, while the Bahamas completed a 2-1 victory against the Costa Ricans.