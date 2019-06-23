2019 NBA Free Agency: Predicting the Next Wave of Shameless Ring-Chasers

1 of 6

Jamal Crawford

Over the last four seasons, Jamal Crawford's true shooting percentage is a well-below-average 52.5. Among the 257 players with at least 4,000 minutes over that span, he ranks 257th in wins over replacement player.

Still, you can see why a number of teams might want the 39-year-old around for a team culture/leadership type of role.

Vince Carter

He may have changed his mind in the last year, but Vince Carter was not interested in so-called ring-chasing in August 2018.

"It just feels right for me," Carter said, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "I probably could have done that anywhere. I still want to play the game. Whatever minutes are there, I want. I enjoy teaching. I'll do that for any team. That's not a question. It's just who I am. I come in from an era where that's not how it was so that's still instilled in me. I don't have any problem with how it's done now. It's just not for me."

Even at 42, he shot 38.9 percent from three and posted an above-replacement-level box plus/minus for the Atlanta Hawks last season.

JJ Redick

Thirteen years in, sharpshooter JJ Redick is on the verge of cracking the top 20 in career threes made. He's already there if you do playoffs and regular season combined.

Other than climbing those leaderboards, there probably aren't many individual honors left for Redick to collect. And for a player who turns 35 in June, the window for team accomplishments may be shutting too.

Despite making the playoffs in each of his 13 seasons, Redick doesn't have a title. Perhaps he can chase his ring merely by re-signing with the 76ers. Maybe the "chasing" aspect comes in the form of him taking a bit less and allowing Philadelphia to add a little more depth.

Brook Lopez

For Brook Lopez, ring-chasing could mean taking another small-ish deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks ($3.4 million last season). There were only 34 players who put up more wins over replacement player in 2018-19, and the average salary for those 34 was $21.5 million.

Lopez's three-and-D game was a crucial part of the team's success. As pointed out on Reddit and by Salt City Hoops' John Keeffer, he topped Kobe Bryant's career high for threes and Kevin Garnett's career high for blocks.

While some teams would be able to offer more money, Milwaukee offers championship contention and teammates who trust him. Following a Game 1 win over the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals, Lopez told reporters that his teammates had been on him, saying, "'Keep shooting the ball...Keep letting it fly.'"