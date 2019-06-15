College World Series 2019: TV, Live Stream Schedule and Game Times for Saturday

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The 2019 College World Series begins Saturday with a pair of nationally-ranked seeds taking on the two Cinderella teams of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Texas Tech, who is the No. 8 overall seed, faces a Michigan team that survived a regional with defending champion Oregon State and knocked off top seed UCLA in the super regional round.

No. 5 overall seed Arkansas is 5-1 in the postseason, and it enters Omaha, Nebraska off a 2-1 super regional win over fellow SEC side Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks face Florida State, who beat Georgia twice in the Athens regional and knocked off LSU in the super regional.

The Seminoles are trying to win the national championship for legendary head coach Mike Martin, who is retiring at the end of the season.

College World Series Saturday Schedule

Michigan vs. Texas Tech (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Florida State vs. Arkansas (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Can Michigan, Florida State Continue Cinderella Runs?

Michigan and Florida State were two of three teams to win on the road in the super regional round.

The Wolverines and Seminoles are the only programs to be seeded third in their regional to advance to Omaha.

Michigan received a bit of luck in the regional round, as Oregon State was eliminated in two games by Cincinnati and Creighton.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

But the Wolverines were deserving winners of the Corvallis regional, as they scored 40 runs over four games, including 17 in the clinching win over Creighton.

Michigan displayed its ability to win close games against UCLA in the Los Angeles super regional, as it had to grind out a one-run win in Game 1 and a two-run win in Game 3 to stay alive in the tournament.

The Wolverines' first Omaha opponent is a Texas Tech team that swept them during a three-game series in March, but Michigan head coach Erik Bakich noted the circumstances are different this time around, per 247Sports' Zach Shaw.

"Totally different team, that was a few months ago,” Bakich said. “Texas Tech was ranked 19th, and I remember (saying) that they’re much better than 19th — they’re a top-five team in the country. They were a preseason top-five team in the country, and are really really good.

“But we’re a completely different team since then," Bakich said. "And we’re confident right now, and that’s probably the biggest change in us. We have a little bit more of an identity of a team and how we need to play to play our best, and that’s loose.”

Florida State has not played its first College World Series opponent this season, but it is 4-1 against SEC teams in the NCAA tournament.

The Seminoles outscored Georgia 22-4 in two games at the Athens regional and they swept LSU with a pair of close wins at the Baton Rouge super regional.

Florida State could be seen as the sentimental favorite since it is trying to win a title for Martin for the first time in his career.

Phil Sears/Associated Press

While they are a known quantity from their wins over Georgia and LSU, the Seminoles are still embracing the underdog mentality, per Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat.

“We’ve been doubted for most of the season, and it’s really fired us up,” FSU junior Drew Mendoza said. “That mentality isn’t going to change no matter what… We’re going to keep that underdog mentality the whole way.”

Top 10 Pick Jung Looking to Lead Texas Tech

If you are watching the College World Series with an eye on players that could make an impact in the majors, Texas Tech's Josh Jung is a good star to begin with.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft is one of two first-round selections that will be on display in Omaha, with the other being No. 4 overall pick J.J. Bleday of Vanderbilt.

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Texas Tech infielder has 77 hits, 14 home runs, 56 RBI and a .342 batting average going into Omaha.

In the clinching game of the Lubbock super regional against Oklahoma State, Jung went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

He is expected to make a similar impact Saturday against a Michigan team he had three hits against during their three-game series in March.

If he is able to set the tone in the middle of the Texas Tech order, Jung could help the Red Raiders earn a coveted spot in the championship series.

Texas Tech has made it to the College World Series in four of the last six years, but it has not been able to earn a berth in the best-of-three final series yet.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from D1Baseball.com.