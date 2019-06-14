Jordan Spieth Fires 2nd-Round 69, Moves to 1-Under at 2019 US Open

Warren Little/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth played an eventful 18 holes that featured seven birdies and five bogeys en route to a two-under 69 in the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open on Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Spieth, who is at one under overall, is now six shots back of tournament leader Justin Rose heading into Saturday.

On the plus side, Spieth caught fire with the putter in Round 2, opening with a 13'4" strike for birdie on the No. 10 hole:

After a birdie on the 11th and a par on the 12th, Spieth gained another stroke on the 13th, this time from 21 feet away:

The three-time major winner finished with five birdies on his opening nine against two bogeys, putting him at three under on the day and at two under for the tournament.

Spieth's final nine was not as kind. In particular, the second hole featured a stroke of bad luck when he hit a hidden rake on his second shot out of a bunker:

His putter came to the rescue again, as a 7'10" putt helped Spieth save bogey.

Per Alex Myers of Golf Digest, Spieth said the following regarding the rake incident:

No Laying Up thought the rake was a red herring but gave Spieth due credit for the impressive bogey save:

A drive into the rough led to a bogey on No. 5, and an approach to the rough on the ninth did the same. Spieth did sprinkle in two birdies to finish his round safely above the cut line after rising 33 spots on the leaderboard.

Spieth's iron game must improve this weekend: He lost 1.52 strokes gained on approaches in the second round alone.

However, Spieth was second in strokes gained: putting Friday. If the irons bounce back and the hot putter continues throughout the tournament, he has a chance to make a weekend run.