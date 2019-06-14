Tiger Woods Makes 14 Straight Pars, Shoots 1-Over at 2nd Round of 2019 US Open

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods played better than his scorecard indicated Friday, shooting a one-over 72 in the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woods' tee-to-green game was exceptional, as he hit 79 percent of fairways and 72 percent of greens in regulation. He also went bogey-free for his first 16 holes.

However, the putter let him down, as he lost 2.09 strokes with the flatstick. He also bogeyed his final two holes to turn a two-under for the tournament into an even-par score.

His birdie came courtesy of a clutch putt, though, when he nailed one from 10'10" on the par-four 11th following an excellent approach to move to one-under on the round and two-under overall:

The putter did not come through on an attempted par save on the par-four eighth (Woods' 17th hole on the day). An awry approach found the second-cut rough, eventually leading to a 15'10" putt to maintain a two-under score. That attempt slid by the hole, leading to his first bogey of the round.

A seven-foot par attempt also missed on the ninth.

Woods has only shot over par on three holes overall at Pebble Beach. A double bogey on the par-three fifth set him back a couple of strokes Thursday.

Aside from those three holes, he's played clean golf, setting himself up for a potential run on moving day if the putter can get going.

Tiger Tracker summed up the performance well, while also noting that opportunities were missed:

Woods beat the field by 15 strokes the last time he participated in a U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, which occurred in 2000.

That won't happen this time around, but he's not out of the running either; Justin Rose leads the field at seven under. Chances are Woods won't chase Rose down, but he can still finish close to the top.