Tiger Woods Makes 14 Straight Pars, Shoots 1-Over at 2nd Round of 2019 US Open

Tiger Woods Makes 14 Straight Pars, Shoots 1-Over at 2nd Round of 2019 US OpenJune 14, 2019
Tiger Woods played better than his scorecard indicated Friday, shooting a one-over 72 in the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Woods' tee-to-green game was exceptional, as he hit 79 percent of fairways and 72 percent of greens in regulation. He also went bogey-free for his first 16 holes.
However, the putter let him down, as he lost 2.09 strokes with the flatstick. He also bogeyed his final two holes to turn a two-under for the tournament into an even-par score.
His birdie came courtesy of a clutch putt, though, when he nailed one from 10'10" on the par-four 11th following an excellent approach to move to one-under on the round and two-under overall:
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Tiger pulls the string on the approach and sinks the putt for 🐦 #USOpen https://t.co/9xNLuFzzdU
The putter did not come through on an attempted par save on the par-four eighth (Woods' 17th hole on the day). An awry approach found the second-cut rough, eventually leading to a 15'10" putt to maintain a two-under score. That attempt slid by the hole, leading to his first bogey of the round.
A seven-foot par attempt also missed on the ninth.
Woods has only shot over par on three holes overall at Pebble Beach. A double bogey on the par-three fifth set him back a couple of strokes Thursday.
Aside from those three holes, he's played clean golf, setting himself up for a potential run on moving day if the putter can get going.
Tiger Tracker summed up the performance well, while also noting that opportunities were missed:
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Criticisms of Tiger's strategy flooding the mentions, but there's been nothing wrong with the gameplan. He had his looks at birdie. He didn't make em.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
I said 2 1/2 hours ago that this was a pivotal nine for him to pour in some birdies and move up the board. He played it in 2 over. Missed opportunity. Big time.
Woods beat the field by 15 strokes the last time he participated in a U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, which occurred in 2000.
That won't happen this time around, but he's not out of the running either; Justin Rose leads the field at seven under. Chances are Woods won't chase Rose down, but he can still finish close to the top.
Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open