Tiger Woods Makes 14 Straight Pars, Shoots 1-Over at 2nd Round of 2019 US Open

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tiger Woods played better than his scorecard indicated Friday, shooting a one-over 72 in the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Woods' tee-to-green game was exceptional, as he hit 79 percent of fairways and 72 percent of greens in regulation. He also went bogey-free for his first 16 holes.

However, the putter let him down, as he lost 2.09 strokes with the flatstick. He also bogeyed his final two holes to turn a two-under for the tournament into an even-par score.

His birdie came courtesy of a clutch putt, though, when he nailed one from 10'10" on the par-four 11th following an excellent approach to move to one-under on the round and two-under overall:

The putter did not come through on an attempted par save on the par-four eighth (Woods' 17th hole on the day). An awry approach found the second-cut rough, eventually leading to a 15'10" putt to maintain a two-under score. That attempt slid by the hole, leading to his first bogey of the round.

A seven-foot par attempt also missed on the ninth.

Woods has only shot over par on three holes overall at Pebble Beach. A double bogey on the par-three fifth set him back a couple of strokes Thursday.

Aside from those three holes, he's played clean golf, setting himself up for a potential run on moving day if the putter can get going.

Tiger Tracker summed up the performance well, while also noting that opportunities were missed:

Woods beat the field by 15 strokes the last time he participated in a U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, which occurred in 2000.

That won't happen this time around, but he's not out of the running either; Justin Rose leads the field at seven under. Chances are Woods won't chase Rose down, but he can still finish close to the top.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: 2019 US Open

    Pga
    via Pga

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch the Featured Groups Here 👉

    U.S. Open
    via U.S. Open

    Spieth Fires 2nd-Round 69 to Move to 1-Under

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth Fires 2nd-Round 69 to Move to 1-Under

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Will the USGA Try to Make Pebble Beach Tougher?

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Will the USGA Try to Make Pebble Beach Tougher?

    Mark Schlabach
    via ESPN.com