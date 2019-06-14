US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Friday Scores, Overall Predictions

Warren Little/Getty Images

Justin Rose continued to impress at the 2019 U.S. Open on Friday, maintaining his form at the summit of the leaderboard during Round 2.

Rose sunk two birdies during his opening nine to hold the overall lead, but Tiger Woods struggled to move through the gears after shooting an opening round of 70.

Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Xander Schauffele are set to begin their second rounds during the afternoon at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The three were impressive during Round 1, and will provide a threat to Rose's early supremacy at the head of the pack.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

1. Justin Rose, -8

2. Rickie Fowler, -5

2. Hadley Chesson, -5

2. Xander Schauffele, -5

2. Louis Oosthuizen, -5

The full leaderboard can be found here on USOpen.com

--Update as of 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

Rose remained steady on the opening nine, with a number of players starting the second round on No. 10.

The 2013 champion shot two-under through his first-nine holes after firing a fantastic opening round of 65.

The British superstar sunk birdies on Nos. 15 and 18, edging ahead of the chasing pack. He followed this up with a further birdie on No. 2 after a bogey putt on No. 1.

Golf Digest highlighted Rose's ongoing second round:

Andrew Putnam was once of the biggest movers of the day at the start of the round, with the American shooting five birdies to climb the leaderboard.

Putnam was four-under through nine, and if he continues this form he will soon approach the leaders.

Hadley Chesson was one of the most interesting performers of the morning and early afternoon.

Chesson was erratic on his front-nine, starting his day at No. 10. Five birdies were mixed with a cocktail of poor shots.

A double-bogey on No. 15 halted the 31-year-old's momentum, and a further bogey on No. 3 damaged his effort.

Harry How/Getty Images

Woods could still have a say in the competition despite not displaying his true peak on Friday.

The icon was comfortable achieving par across the course during Round 1, and a double-bogey saw him up his game to land two birdies on Thursday.

Woods' play was reflective of this pattern during the start of Round 2. His ball striking remained true but he was less economical in and around the greens than he would have liked.

A charge in the afternoon could see Woods set himself up for a big effort during the third round.

Winning the competition could be a stretch with Rose in fine fettle, but there's plenty of time left for the legend to attack the leaderboard.