Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Friday's Top Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Schedule

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

England thrashed the West Indies by eight wickets at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Friday to move back into second place in the standings.

The hosts saw their batting plans disrupted when captain Eoin Morgan and Jason Roy both went off injured as the Windies set England a target of 213.

It was left to Joe Root to lead England to their third win of the tournament. He scored his second century of the World Cup to help the hosts cruise to victory for the loss of just two wickets.

Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)

1. Joe Root, England: 279

2. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260

3. David Warner, Australia: 255

4. Jason Roy, England: 215

5. Aaron Finch, Australia: 190

6. Jos Buttler, England: 185

All statistics per the tournament's official website

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 10

2. Pat Cummins, Australia: 9

3. Jofra Archer, England: 9

4. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 9

5. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 8

6. Mark Wood, England: 7

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. New Zealand: 3, 0, 7, +2.163

2. England: 3, 1, 6, +1.557

3. Australia: 3, 1, 6, +0.570

4. India: 2, 0, 5, +0.539

5. Sri Lanka: 1, 1, 4, -1.517

6. West Indies: 1, 2, 3, +0.666

7. Bangladesh: 1, 2, 3, -0.714

8. Pakistan: 1, 2, 3, -1.796

9. South Africa: 0, 3, 1 -0.952

10. Afghanistan: 0, 3, 0, -1.493

Updated Schedule

Saturday, June 15: Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 15: South Africa vs. Afghanistan, 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, June 16: India vs. Pakistan, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Monday, June 17: West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, June 18: England vs. Afghanistan, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 19: New Zealand vs. South Africa, 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

The full schedule is available from the tournament's official website.

Friday Recap

The West Indies were put into bat in damp conditions but managed only 212 as England rattled through the Men in Maroon.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood both took three wickets each, while Liam Plunkett made a crucial contribution by getting Chris Gayle out for 36:

Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer put together a stand of 89 for the Windies. But Root caught and bowled Hetmyer and Jason Holder in an all-round superb performance by the 28-year-old.

Archer and Wood then took charge, as the West Indies lost their last five wickets for just 24 runs to leave England in a strong position:

The only downside for the hosts was losing both Roy and Morgan to injury, with neither player able to return:

Root ensured the duo were not missed, hitting an unbeaten century to write his name into the history books:

Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 45, Chris Woakes managed 40, while Ben Stokes hit the winning runs to give England their third win in four matches at the tournament so far.