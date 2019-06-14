US Open Leaderboard 2019: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Matt York/Associated Press

A past U.S. Open champion is in charge of the leaderboard after 18 holes at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Justin Rose, who won his only major six years ago at the tournament, was the only golfer in the 156-player field to shoot 65 during Thursday's first round at the 2019 U.S. Open.

In total, 57 players shot even-par or better in the opening round at one of the most famous courses in the United States.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is one of a handful of players looking to improve in the second round after a decent opening 18 holes.

The second round starts at 9:45 a.m. ET and Rose, Koepka and a few other stars will be the main attractions of the morning session, while Rickie Fowler headlines the afternoon tee times.

U.S. Open Leaderboard

Justin Rose (-6)

Rickie Fowler (-5)

Xander Schauffele (-5)

Louis Oosthuizen (-5)

Aaron Wise (-5)

Scott Piercy (-4)

Nate Lashley (-4)

Rose has an opportunity to open up a sizable advantage on the rest of the field during Friday's morning session.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion put together a strong round Thursday afternoon that ended with three birdies at the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

When he won his lone major title at Merion Golf Club, the 38-year-old did not appear near the top of the leaderboard until the second round.

Although six under is an incredible score for a single round at the U.S. Open, Rose needs to pad his lead with four players one shot back and a handful of other top players, like Rory McIlroy and Koepka, hoping to surge into the top five Friday.

The Englishman, who tees off at 11:24 a.m. ET alongside Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods, has a chance to replicate his Thursday form on the back nine right away, as his group starts on the 10th hole.

Nate Lashley and Aaron Wise could be Rose's biggest challengers Friday morning, and the American pair have a chance to make an instant mark on the second round.

Lashley is a member of the first group to tee off from the No. 1 hole at 9:45 a.m. ET, while Wise hits the course in the following group.

Since both men are playing with no pressure as unexpected names near the top of the leaderboard, they could put themselves in a terrific position for the weekend.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Scott Piercy have to wait until the afternoon to add to their strong first-round scores.

Oosthuizen faces the longest wait of those players, as he will tee off at 5:20 p.m. ET in the third-to-last group to start at the first hole.

Of course, not all of the top players on the leaderboard after Thursday's round will be in the same position at the conclusion of Friday's play.

McIlroy, Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are among those currently sitting on the second page of the leaderboard who could make a run into the top five Friday.

All eyes will continue to be on Koepka, who put together a two-under 69 Thursday, as he chases his third straight U.S. Open title.

As always, Tiger Woods will also be one to watch, as he tries to build on his one-under 70 from Thursday.

After we take in Friday's performances, we should have a better idea of which players will be contention for the victory over the weekend and which big-name pairings we have the chance of seeing Saturday and Sunday at Pebble Beach.

