Gold Cup 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Saturday Fixtures

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicks off on Saturday with a Group A doubleheader at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Canada open proceedings against Martinique before favourites Mexico get their campaign under way against Cuba.

El Tri are the most successful side in the tournament's history having won it seven times. After only making it to the semi-finals as defending champions in 2017, they will be looking to make amends this summer.

Here are all the details for the opening day of action in the Gold Cup:

Saturday, June 15

7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. BST (Sunday): Canada (6-13) vs. Martinique (71-10)

10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Sunday): Mexico (1-33) vs. Cuba (200-1)

In the United States, Fox Sports 2 will broadcast both games, while all the matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go. In the United Kingdom, the matches will be available to watch on Free Sports.

There are two clear favourites for the opening matches at the 2019 Gold Cup.

Barring a major upset, Canada and Mexico will both have three points in Group A by the end of Saturday's action in California.

El Tri have been shorn of some crucial players for the tournament. Veteran campaigners Hector Herrera, Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela all asked not to be involved, and Hirving Lozano is absent through injury:

The 23-year-old could have been a star of the tournament after another prolific season with PSV Eindhoven:

However, despite their absences, Mexico still have a strong squad and should have no trouble getting a comfortable win against Cuba, who are ranked No. 175 in the world.

El Tri are ranked at No. 18 and have a number of deadly attackers who will be relishing the chance of taking on Cuba, not least Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season.

Mexico have won four from four under new manager Gerardo Martino, and it would be a huge surprise were they not to make it five on Saturday.

Canada, meanwhile, have won five matches in a row going into the Gold Cup.

They have tasted Gold Cup success before, winning the tournament in 2000.

They remain the only other team outside of Mexico and the United States to have been crowned champions, and they will be aiming for a second title in 2019.

Crucially, they will be looking to avoid a repeat of the 2013 Gold Cup, when they lost the tournament opener to Martinique.



With Mexico strong favourites to top Group A, Canada will need to get positive results against Martinique and Cuba in order to progress to the knockout rounds.

Predictions: Canada 2-1 Martinique, Mexico 3-0 Cuba