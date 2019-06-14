US Open Golf 2019: How to View Friday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Matt York/Associated Press

Justin Rose was not about to let the opportunity of playing the opening round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach under ideal conditions go without putting a low number on the scorecard.

The Englishman putted extremely well throughout his round Thursday, and he carded three birdies on the final three holes for a six-under 65.

Rose finished the opening round one stroke ahead of four other golfers: Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen, Xander Schauffele and Aaron Wise.

1st-Round Leading Scores

1. Justin Rose, 65

2. Rickie Fowler, 66

2. Xander Schauffele, 66

2. Louis Oosthuizen, 66

2. Aaron Wise, 66

6. Scott Piercy, 67

6. Nate Lashley, 67

Here's a link to a live scoreboard as the second round plays out.

Rose will tee off at 11:24 a.m. ET alongside Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Woods struggled with his iron play in the opening round, but he made up for it with his putting. He shot a one-under 70 and is five strokes behind the leader.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is also in contention. He hit a two-under 69, and his chances for winning a third straight U.S. Open remain intact as the second round gets underway.

Koepka will be playing with Francesco Molinari and amateur Viktor Hovland, and they tee off at 11:02 a.m.

Other notable groups include on Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy teeing off at 4:36 p.m.; Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau starting at 4:47 p.m.; Fowler, Jason Day and Si Woo Kim beginning their round at 4:47 p.m. (starting on hole No. 10); and Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell opening at 4:58 p.m.

The second round will be televised by FS1 at 12:30 p.m. and the broadcast will continue until 7:30 p.m. At that point, Fox will take over and continue their portion of the second round until 10:30 p.m.

Round 1 Review

Rose is in first place largely because of his putter. He hit a long birdie putt of 27 feet on the 17th hole and closed with a 12-foot putt for birdie on the 18th.

"I was trying to stay patient with myself mentally but kept up-and-downing the ball, kept the momentum up," Rose said, per Sean Martin of PGATour.com. "And then I got rewarded with a hot finish, birdieing the last three. I took a good round to a great round."

Koepka looked like he was going to head right to the top of the leaderboard as he got off to a brilliant start. He was four under par after six holes, hitting the ball with power and accuracy and also draining his putts. However, he was unable to maintain his best level after that.

He was happy with his round regardless and is keeping his thoughts on the long game.

"I didn't shoot myself out of it," Koepka said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I'm right there. I feel like if I get off tomorrow to a good start, I'm right back into it."

Prior to the U.S. Open, Woods was using his irons with precision, but his putting was up and down—aside from during his Masters victory. However, his work on the fairways was inconsistent Thursday, while his putting was quite good.

Per PGATour.com, he analyzed his round as follows:

"I didn't hit my irons as crisp as I'd like. I tried to miss the ball in the correct spots, and a couple of times where I had wedges in my hand I was just dumping, center of the green, move on, get my 30-, 40-footer and move on about my business and take my medicine when I was in a bad spot and just kind of grind it out."