US Open Tee Times 2019: Pairings and Predictions for Friday Schedule

Justin Rose closed with three birdies on the final three holes of the first round, and he goes into the second round with a one-stroke lead in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach after shooting a six under par 66.

Rose leads four golfers who are one stroke behind. That group include Rickie Fowler, who is still searching for his first major championship.

Fowler appears determined to change that as he fired a five under par 66 and is in a four-way tie for second place at the nation's championship event with Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen,and Aaron Wise.

Fowler understands his 0-for-38 record in the majors will continue to be brought up until he breaks through.

"You don't have to do anything special in majors," Fowler said, per Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com. "It's just being disciplined and executing the shot that's at hand and what you're trying to do. I think it's been a long road to get to the point where majors felt like another week, because they are bigger. They're majors. There's a lot going on."

While Rose and many of the golfers in the field were sharp during the opening day of the U.S. Open, they all took advantage of pristine conditions at the seaside course. Wind is often an issue at Pebble Beach, but that was not the case Thursday, and it was not expected to be a factor on Friday, either, per WeatherChannel.com.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka shot at two-under 69, and he said on the Fox broadcast that he was happy with his round. "I didn't hit a lot of greens on some of the critical holes, but I am still right there, so I'm happy with that," Koepka said. "You can shoot yourself out of it in the first round, and I didn't do that."

Tiger Woods struck some ordinary iron shots, and he had to settle for a one under par 70. His ability to nail several long putts allowed him to salvage the round. "It was a struggle out there today," Woods told Curtis Strange after the round. "It was a grind. I kind of hung in there as I putted pretty well."

First-round leading scores

1. Justin Rose, 65

2. Rickie Fowler, 66

2. Xander Schauffele, 66

2. Louis Oosthuizen, 66

2. Aaron Wise, 66

6. Scott Piercy, 67

6. Nate Lashley, 67

Friday tee times

The huge field at the U.S. Open will start Friday's round at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the final grouping will begin its round at 5:42 p.m. The United States Golf Association officials are taking advantage of their West Coast locale along with the nearly peak daylight conditions to allow many of the golfers to finish their rounds in prime-time television hours.

The event will televised by FS1 from 12:30 pm until 7:30 pm ET, and Fox will take over the broadcast from 7:30 pm-10:30 pm.

Some of the higher profile groups include Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson and Brandt Snedeker teeing off at 10:40 a.m.; Francesco Molinari, amateur Viktor Hovland and Koepka start at 11:02 a.m.; Jordan Spieth, Rose and Woods begin their round at 11:24 a.m.

The trio of Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy tee off at 4:36 p.m.; Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau at start 4:47 p.m.; Fowler, Jason Day and Si Woo Kim tee off at 4:47 p.m. (starting on hole No. 10) and Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell begin their round at 4:58 p.m.

Predictions for Friday's second round

Rose was able to get hot with his putter during the closing portion of the first round, but he did not hit the ball exceptionally well. If he picks up that part of his game, he will be able to hold onto the lead in the second round. Expect a four under par 67 from Rose

If Fowler is going to feel the pressure at Pebble Beach, it is not going to be in the second round. Look for him to come close to his first-round excellence, and to fire a three-under 68.

Oosthuizen will be even better than Fowler, and he will shoot a 67

Koepka will follow his first round 69 with a 68, and he will be right in contention. Woods will show improvement with his iron play and fire a 67.