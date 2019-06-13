Tyson Fury Denies Deontay Wilder's Claims of Rematch, Says He 'Sucks'

Harry How/Getty Images

Apparently, someone else signed Tyson Fury's name on a contract to fight Deontay Wilder at some point in 2020.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Fury denied ever signing a deal to take on his rival and added Wilder only made the claim because "he sucks."

"I've signed nothing," Fury said. "Not that I'm aware of unless someone signed it for me, which is illegal."

Fury's comments come after Wilder announced May 31 on Twitter a deal between the two fighters was official (warning: contains profanity):

A rematch between the two heavyweight champions has been expected ever since they fought to a split draw in December 2018.

Fury even told ESPN (h/t Sporting News' Chris Myson) last month he anticipates a second fight with Wilder to happen in early 2020, but nothing had been agreed upon:

"Deontay Wilder cannot run from Tyson Fury forever—the fight has to happen. This rematch has got to happen, but it won't be in May, June, July or August. This fight, I'm being told, is likely to happen in March or April next year.

"We were very close to a rematch. We had contracts, they had contracts, we were trying to agree to terms. All of a sudden I had a massive deal from ESPN and they made me an offer I couldn't refuse. That would've been in May I believe.

"Deontay Wilder apparently signed a three-fight deal [with Showtime] before I signed an ESPN deal. He signed a deal to fight Dominic Breazeale, Luis Ortiz and Adam Kownacki, so this was all done even before I put pen to paper."

As Fury noted, there are now complicating factors in making the fight happen because both men are signed to broadcast deals with different networks. Fury signed a contract with ESPN and Top Rank in February.

Wilder's three-fight deal with Showtime was signed in March. ESPN.com's Steve Bunce noted it's not impossible to make a second match happen, but Fury now has "more power and potential influence" in negotiations to garner a better deal for himself.

While the heavyweight division waits on that rematch to happen, Fury will defend the lineal heavyweight title Saturday against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.