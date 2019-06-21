Woj: Blazers to Sign Undrafted Jaylen Hoard to NBA Free-Agent Contract

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - FEBRUARY 19: Jaylen Hoard #10 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons is seen during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on February 19, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers will sign Wake Forest forward Jaylen Hoard to a two-way contract after he went undrafted in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

                

Hoard's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Versatile scorer from both forward spots. Mismatch size for a wing or 4 who can face up and scorer.

      

Offensive Weaknesses

Needs to improve three-point shooting. Lacks muscle/toughness around the basket.

     

Defensive Outlook

Lacks strength to guard bigs but has good foot speed, length to defend the perimeter.

      

Projected role: Reserve combo forward

          

Analysis

Hoard, the first one-and-done player in Wake Forest men's basketball history, appeared in all 31 games for the Demon Deacons in 2018-19 and started 30 of them.

The freshman forward averaged 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while also notching seven double-doubles, according to the program's official website.

The France native arrived at Wake Forest as the program's highest-ranked recruit since 2008 as a 5-star out of High Point Wesleyan in North Carolina. 

His projection as a reserve player coincides with HoopsHype's No. 64 aggregate ranking for Hoard among all prospects in this draft.

To maximize his potential as a versatile scorer, though, Hoard needs to improve his three-point shooting. In 31 games at Wake Forest, he shot just 22.6 percent from downtown. That said, the Trail Blazers must know they are signing a project and should look to bring Hoard along gradually. 

Related

    Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker

    See where top undrafted players signed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Undrafted Free-Agent Tracker

    See where top undrafted players signed

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Will RJ Be Knicks' Only Big Offseason Move?

    'RJ is the biggest star they are getting this summer,' one prominent agent told B/R, “assuming he is a star'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will RJ Be Knicks' Only Big Offseason Move?

    'RJ is the biggest star they are getting this summer,' one prominent agent told B/R, “assuming he is a star'

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Pick in the Draft

    🌟 Zion will be NBA royalty 🐻 Ja 'Westbrook-like' for Grizz 🏔 Nuggets hit gold with Bol Bol

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Grading Every Pick in the Draft

    🌟 Zion will be NBA royalty 🐻 Ja 'Westbrook-like' for Grizz 🏔 Nuggets hit gold with Bol Bol

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Nassir Little Scouting Report 📝

    Everything you need to know about the Blazers' No. 25 pick

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Nassir Little Scouting Report 📝

    Everything you need to know about the Blazers' No. 25 pick

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report