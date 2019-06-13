World's Strongest Man 2019 Results: Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson Injured

Victor Fraile/Getty Images

Hafthor Bjornsson suffered an injury scare on Thursday during his bid to retain the World's Strongest Man title in Bradenton, Florida.

The 30-year-old Icelandic powerlifter, known for his role as Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on Game of Thrones, appeared to pick up a problem during the second event.

Bjornsson could not complete the Giants Medley, which included a super yoke and a farmer's walk.

The defending champion was forced to stop while he carried the super yoke, as shown by Starting Strongman:

The Mountain "walked away with medical staff," while spectators "voiced concerns about Bjornsson getting hurt," according to Mark Young at the Bradenton Herald.

Bjornsson had begun the defence of his title in fine style in the Monster Truck Pull. He took the top spot with a time of 34.36 seconds, according to Kalle Beck at Starting Strongman.

However, his inability to complete the Giants Medley will have an effect on his title defence, and any injury has the potential to blow the tournament wide open.

It's uncertain how serious an injury Bjornsson picked up during the qualifying round, which also consists of a deadlift competition, log press and a last-man-standing event.

The tournament will then move onto the final round, which sees contenders face a loading race, a deadlift competition and an overhead press medley before it concludes with a squat lift contest and the traditional Atlas Stone event.