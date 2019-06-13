4-Star DE Donell Harris Decommits from Miami; Wants to Reclassify to 2020

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Donell Harris, a 247Sports 4-star defensive end, is opening his recruitment back up after decommitting from the University of Miami. He is also looking to reclassify from the class of 2021 to 2020.

Harris announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.