4-Star DE Donell Harris Decommits from Miami; Wants to Reclassify to 2020

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 06: A general view of the Miami Hurricanes logo before the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Donell Harris, a 247Sports 4-star defensive end, is opening his recruitment back up after decommitting from the University of Miami. He is also looking to reclassify from the class of 2021 to 2020.

Harris announced his decision via Twitter on Thursday:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

