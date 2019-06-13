Jets' Shawn Jefferson on 'Accurate as S--t' Sam Darnold: 'He's a F--king Dude'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold models the NFL football team's new
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If the indications from New York Jets minicamp are any indication, Sam Darnold is poised to have a breakout second season. 

Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson had an expletive-filled rave review of the quarterback Thursday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News

"Excuse my French ... but he's a f--king dude," Jefferson said. 'He's a f--king dude with a f--king arm. And he's accurate as s--t. So, excuse that. ... It's awesome to be around a guy like that."

