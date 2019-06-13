Jets' Shawn Jefferson on 'Accurate as S--t' Sam Darnold: 'He's a F--king Dude'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

If the indications from New York Jets minicamp are any indication, Sam Darnold is poised to have a breakout second season.

Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson had an expletive-filled rave review of the quarterback Thursday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"Excuse my French ... but he's a f--king dude," Jefferson said. 'He's a f--king dude with a f--king arm. And he's accurate as s--t. So, excuse that. ... It's awesome to be around a guy like that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.