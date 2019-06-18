Bleacher Report's Complete 2019 AL, NL All-Star Teams Predictions

0 of 8

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's nearly time for the 2019 Major League Baseball season to take a break for the All-Star Game, but who'll be headed to Progressive Field is still anyone's guess.

Here's ours.

We've made predictions for which players will be suiting up for the American League and National League All-Star squads on July 9. Each team had to have 32 players, with 20 position players and 12 pitchers per side. Plus, each of MLB's 30 teams needed to have at least one representative.

Otherwise, we had to settle for making educated guesses.

For starters, this meant reckoning with a new fan voting system—for which the "Primary Round" of selecting finalists at each position ends on Friday—that's more complicated than the old one. For reserves, it meant weighing which players might get the approval of their peers and of the commissioner's office.

Note: All stats are current through Sunday, June 16.