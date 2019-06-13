Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Look at the Top Run-Scorers

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

India's clash with New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup was abandoned on Thursday without a ball being bowled as rain prevented play at Trent Bridge.

The match is the fourth abandonment of the World Cup so far and means the two teams share the points:

The result means New Zealand stay at the top of the standings ahead of Australia, while India move above hosts England and into third place:

India are back in action on Sunday against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester, while New Zealand's next outing is against South Africa on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Here is a look at the current top run-scorers at the Cricket World Cup and a look at some of the players who have impressed in the tournament so far.

Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260 (86.66)

2. David Warner, Australia: 255 (85.00)

3. Jason Roy, England: 215 (71.66)

4. Aaron Finch, Australia: 190 (47.50)

5. Jos Buttler, England: 185 (61.66)

World Cup Recap

Thursday's abandonment means Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the way in the top run-scorer stakes after a fine start to the tournament.

Shakib hit half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand and then went on to produce an impressive 121 off 119 balls against hosts England:

Australia's David Warner is within sight of Shakib at the top of the standings and could move above the Bangladesh star after Saturday's clash with Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old will head into the match in good form after scoring 107 off 111 balls in Australia's victory over Pakistan on Wednesday.

His performance also saw him scoop the player-of-the-match award:

The century was Warner's first since returning to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for ball tampering.

Australia team-mate Aaron Finch has also shone in the early stages of the tournament. Finch scored 82 against Pakistan and also took the key wicket of Mohammad Hafeez to help his side win by 41 runs.

His performance garnered praise from former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, who told the BBC (h/t Jacob Kuriype at Fox Sports) that Finch has been the best captain at the World Cup so far:

"I have to say Aaron Finch, so far in this tournament, has been the best captain tactically. I think he manoeuvred his team against the West Indies well to win that game. And just over the last hour, when it started to get a little bit panicky for Australia, he manoeuvred his bowling attack, knowing that he had to get these overs of spin [in]."

Hosts England have Jason Roy and Jos Buttler among the top run-scorers after enjoying victories over South Africa and Bangladesh.

Roy was the star man as England bounced back from defeat to Pakistan to beat Bangladesh.

He smashed 153 to help the tournament hosts post their highest-ever ODI total of 386:

Meanwhile, Buttler hit 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh and managed 103 in the defeat to Pakistan.

He has been passed fit for England's next game against the West Indies on Friday after shrugging off a hip injury:

Both Roy and Buttler will be hoping to add to their tallies against the West Indies, and England will be favourites to pick up their third win of the tournament.

However, their opponents are a dangerous side packed full of quality ODI players who are more than capable of upsetting the hosts.