Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Look at the Top Run-Scorers

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Look at the Top Run-ScorersJune 13, 2019
India's clash with New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup was abandoned on Thursday without a ball being bowled as rain prevented play at Trent Bridge.
The match is the fourth abandonment of the World Cup so far and means the two teams share the points:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
Unfortunately, India's #CWC19 game against New Zealand has been called off due to the rain 😭. The points have been shared. #TeamIndia | #BackTheBlackcaps https://t.co/Sr4qlzDriJ
The result means New Zealand stay at the top of the standings ahead of Australia, while India move above hosts England and into third place:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
India and New Zealand take home a point apiece. The @BLACKCAPS continue to sit atop the #CWC19 standings table, and #ViratKohli and Co. move up one slot to No.3. https://t.co/iTF4tHPqrQ
India are back in action on Sunday against Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester, while New Zealand's next outing is against South Africa on Wednesday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Here is a look at the current top run-scorers at the Cricket World Cup and a look at some of the players who have impressed in the tournament so far.
Top Run-Scorers: Runs (Average)
1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260 (86.66)
2. David Warner, Australia: 255 (85.00)
3. Jason Roy, England: 215 (71.66)
4. Aaron Finch, Australia: 190 (47.50)
5. Jos Buttler, England: 185 (61.66)
All statistics per the tournament's official website
World Cup Recap
Thursday's abandonment means Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan continues to lead the way in the top run-scorer stakes after a fine start to the tournament.
Shakib hit half-centuries against South Africa and New Zealand and then went on to produce an impressive 121 off 119 balls against hosts England:
OptaJim @OptaJim
2 - Shakib Al Hasan's 121 off 119 balls is the second-highest @cricketworldcup score ever posted by @BCBtigers. Zones. #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/mPBGwsGqXs
Australia's David Warner is within sight of Shakib at the top of the standings and could move above the Bangladesh star after Saturday's clash with Sri Lanka.
The 32-year-old will head into the match in good form after scoring 107 off 111 balls in Australia's victory over Pakistan on Wednesday.
His performance also saw him scoop the player-of-the-match award:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
David Warner made this young Australia fan's day by giving him his Player of the Match award after the game 🏆 Wonderful gesture 👏 #SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 https://t.co/MlvDkuoW4i
The century was Warner's first since returning to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for ball tampering.
Australia team-mate Aaron Finch has also shone in the early stages of the tournament. Finch scored 82 against Pakistan and also took the key wicket of Mohammad Hafeez to help his side win by 41 runs.
His performance garnered praise from former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, who told the BBC (h/t Jacob Kuriype at Fox Sports) that Finch has been the best captain at the World Cup so far:
"I have to say Aaron Finch, so far in this tournament, has been the best captain tactically. I think he manoeuvred his team against the West Indies well to win that game. And just over the last hour, when it started to get a little bit panicky for Australia, he manoeuvred his bowling attack, knowing that he had to get these overs of spin [in]."
Hosts England have Jason Roy and Jos Buttler among the top run-scorers after enjoying victories over South Africa and Bangladesh.
Roy was the star man as England bounced back from defeat to Pakistan to beat Bangladesh.
He smashed 153 to help the tournament hosts post their highest-ever ODI total of 386:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Jason Roy's 153 leads England to their highest ever World Cup total and the highest of this year’s tournament so far. It's a record seventh 300+ ODI total in a row for the hosts! #ENGvBAN #CWC19 https://t.co/A5xUkYMJHp https://t.co/Z9u0178dcU
Meanwhile, Buttler hit 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh and managed 103 in the defeat to Pakistan.
He has been passed fit for England's next game against the West Indies on Friday after shrugging off a hip injury:
Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket
BUTTLER PASSED FIT 💪 England's Jos Buttler fit to face West Indies in #CWC19 on Friday after injuring hip against Bangladesh.
Both Roy and Buttler will be hoping to add to their tallies against the West Indies, and England will be favourites to pick up their third win of the tournament.
However, their opponents are a dangerous side packed full of quality ODI players who are more than capable of upsetting the hosts.
How Kane Richardson learned to stop worrying and love the game