US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Round 1 Scores, Overall Predictions

US Open Golf 2019 Leaderboard: Live Look at Round 1 Scores, Overall PredictionsJune 13, 2019
Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm made great impressions on the leaderboard at Pebble Beach, California, as Round 1 of the 2019 U.S. Open got under way on Thursday.
The best in the world have travelled to the United States' west coast for the penultimate major of the year, and Fowler looked particularly motivated early on to finally end his wait for a major title.
Las Vegas native Scott Piercy—who finished joint-second in the 2016 U.S. Open—shot up the leaderboard out of the gate, recording three birdies and an eagle across his first six holes. He held his place around the summit into the afternoon but signed off with a bogey to hold a joint-lead of four under as he finished.
Fowler birdied at the 15th minutes after Piercy finished his round to snatch a slim lead at the summit and send a message to the rest of the field that he's making serious moves towards the title.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose will all tee off later on Thursday, but NBC's Golf Central posted a breakdown of the leaderboard's top end midway through the round:
Golf Central @GolfCentral
A quick look at the top of the leaderboard on Day 1 of the #USOpen, where Rickie Fowler has taken the lead at 5 under. Full scores: https://t.co/PatONG03sa https://t.co/nlkcEx5zhS
Round 1 Recap
There are few active players on the circuit who want to end their wait for a maiden major as Fowler probably does, having finished on the podium of each Grand Slam tournament.
The 30-year-old took silver at the 2014 U.S. Open and is hinting at another fierce challenge for the crown half a decade on, taking the initiative as one of Thursday's earlier tee times.
Fowler was flawless aside from a bogey on the 507-yard ninth, and it was well-timed that back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes pulled him into the lead for the first time, via the Golf Channel (U.S. only):
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
There's a new solo leader at Pebble Beach... @RickieFowler gets to -5 with this birdie at No. 15 🐦 https://t.co/apxLObPPsP
McIlroy won the 2019 Canadian Open on Sunday to suggest he could be on the kind of hot streak one needs to break a five-year barren run without major silverware.
The Northern Irishman teed off on the 10th and bogeyed the par four in what was a disastrous start. Perhaps that shouldn't have been surprising considering McIlroy is already fighting to break new ground at Pebble Beach, via the U.S. Open (U.S. only)
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
No player has ever won on the PGA Tour the week before winning the #USOpen. @McIlroyRory is trying to change that. https://t.co/DwS3BtCIMW
However, he eventually settled to record birdies on the 13th, 17th, 2nd and 3rd holes as he pieced together a more promising Day 1 foundation:
U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf
Players got off to a hot start on Thursday morning at the #USOpen! #LexusGolf https://t.co/EbElbamcN7
Tyrrell Hatton was the most impressive Englishman among the early order, and he failed to record a bogey thru 15 holes to also hint at his promise in California.
As for Piercy, it seems all but impossible that his time rubbing elbows with the elite will continue, though golf writer Pat Ralph couldn't help but feel his run against the odds made utter sense:
Pat Ralph @Pat_Ralph
Scott Piercy learned on Monday that he would be playing in the U.S. Open this week. Logically, he’s in contention after a 4-under 67 during Thursday’s first round at Pebble Beach https://t.co/b9vHzkuvkB
The PGA pro finished joint-second at this tournament three years ago, but he could struggle to maintain this pace after racing ahead so early on in the competition.
What’s Wrong with Jordan Spieth?
