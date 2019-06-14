The Best MMA Fights Booked for the 2nd Half of 2019

0 of 6

In June it becomes natural for adherents to the Gregorian calendar to observe a halfway point in the year. It is equally natural to spend this time looking forward to the second half of the year, and what it may hold in store.

Interestingly, it is possible to live into both these phenomena at the same time. Perhaps the most famous means of doing this is to seek out and identify the most compelling MMA fights currently scheduled on the calendar. If I may, it is a ritual as old as time itself.

Without further ado, let us renew this tradition. The fights are ranked based on the matchup and the stakes. As you'll see, a fight need not be the UFC to qualify. It only need be booked and on the calendar as of June 13.