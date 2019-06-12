Steph Curry on Raptors Fans Heckling His Family: 'I Think It's Kind of Stupid'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry is not here for the nonsense.

According to USA Today's Josh Peter, the Golden State Warriors point guard dismissed fans who have been going out of their way to heckle his family members:

"I think in terms of being in the Finals five years in a row and being on this stage, it's hard to avoid those interactions with fans that want to kind of impose their—or make their imprint on the series somehow, in some way, especially with social media these days.

"I think it's kind of stupid, to be honest, in terms of people camping outside our hotel just to yell expletives at either us or our family members or whatever the case is.

"But we handle all that stuff with class and try to ignore it the best we can. And if they get something out of it, so be it. But it doesn't affect us at all in terms of what we're trying to do and how we carry ourselves as a team as players and as people that represent us and our families as well."

Curry's comments come after a video was released in which his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, had trash talk hurled toward them at the entrance of their Toronto hotel (h/t Complex). More seriously, a 28-year-old Toronto man was charged last week for making vulgar comments about Curry's wife, Ayesha, during a live television interview.

The behavior of the Raptors' fans came under the spotlight during Monday's Game 5 when they cheered while Warriors forward Kevin Durant went down with what has since been diagnosed as a torn Achilles in the second quarter. Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was among players on the court urging fans to stop.

While speaking to reporters following Golden State's 106-105 win, Curry expressed confusion:

Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals will take place at Golden State's Oracle Arena Thursday night.





