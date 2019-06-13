US Open Golf 2019: How to View Thursday's Live Leaderboard Scores, Updates

Matt York/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka is going to try to do it one more time, and if he can win his third U.S. Open in a row, he will do so something that Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have never accomplished.

Actually, the only golfer in that group to win two U.S. Opens in a row was Hogan, and he actually won four of six between 1948 and 1953.

Koepka will get major challenges from Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Woods, and there are a slew of contenders that could challenge the favorites.

Koepka, McIlroy and Johnson are all 9-1 to win the tournament, while Woods is 10-1, per VegasInsider.com.

2019 U.S. Open Information, TV Schedule and Live Stream (All times ET)

Thursday, June 13

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel

12:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, USOpen.com

The U.S. Open is almost always the most challenging tournament of the year, as the United States Golf Association sets up to make the hosting course a punishing one.

This year's tournament will be played at Pebble Beach, quite possibly the most famous course in North America, and the seaside layout presents its share of problems for the golfers.

The wind and the moisture will make it difficult enough, but the deep rough and bunkers will punish golfers who can't keep their shots in the fairway.

While distance is always important, accuracy will spell the difference for most of the field. Golfers who tend to spray the ball will struggle to stay close to the leaders or even make the cut.

In addition to following the tournament on the Golf Channel, Fox Sports 1 and Fox, golf fans can check out this leaderboard, operated by PGATour.com.

Koepka is a remarkable player who seems to rise to the occasion at every major tournament. He has won four of the last six major tournaments he has entered, with two U.S. Opens and two PGA Championships.

He picked up the PGA title last month, leading from wire to wire. He built a huge lead in that event, and while he had some difficulty in the final round, he was able to right his game during the final holes to hold on for the win.

Koepka said he is not thinking about winning a third U.S. Open in a row because the task is so difficult. If he can accomplish the feat, he would join Willie Anderson, who the U.S. Open 1903, '04 and '05.

"I haven't talked to anybody about going three in a row," Koepka said, per Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com. "I'm not thinking about it. I know the odds are stacked up probably even more against me now to go three in a row than to back it up. It's hard to win the same event three times in a row. "

Woods broke an 11-year slump at the majors with his famous victory in the Masters in April. His emotional display after sinking his final putt on the 72nd hole may turn out to be the most memorable moment of the sporting year.

Woods also returns to the scene of one of his greatest victories. He won the U.S. Open in 2000 at Pebble Beach, destroying the field by 15 shots. Tiger may not be that kind of golfer at this point in his career, but if he hits his driver straight and his putter can handle the poa annua greens, he will have a chance to win. Poa annua is a type of grass surface, and it has been described as quite bumpy for those putting on it.

"The trick to putting on poa is to make sure they're always below the hole," Woods said in a pre-tournament press conference. "If you're putting downhill, it's like a Plinko effect, you're going to go every which way. The key is to be below the hole, where you can take low lines and try and take the bumpiness out of play."

The possibilities at the U.S. Open are endless when it comes to contenders. It's doesn't have to be just the big names. However, if Koepka and Woods are battling for the title on Sunday, golf fans would be thrilled.