6 Suspects Detained by Police in Shooting of David Ortiz; 1 Still at Large

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: The Boston Red Sox held a moment of reflection for former player David Ortiz prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 10, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Ortiz was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic. He underwent surgery and the Red Sox are transporting him back to Boston. (Photo by Kathryn Riley /Getty Images)
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Police have arrested six men and another suspect remains at large in the shooting of David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. 

Dominican Republic chief prosecutor Jean Alain Rodriguez held a press conference Wednesday and identified the alleged shooter as Rolfy Ferreryra. Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia were also identified as suspects in the crime.

The person who coordinated the attack allegedly offered 400,000 Dominican pesos (about $7,800) in exchange for shooting Ortiz. 

Prosecutors said they were able to identify the men using security camera footage. 

"In one of the videos it was possible to observe both the accused and the shooter planning the commission of the incident right on Octavio Mejia Ricard Street, which is parallel to the place where the event took place,'' a court document read.

Ortiz, 43, was shot June 9 at a bar in East Santo Domingo when Ferreryra allegedly got off a motorcycle and fired at him at point-blank range. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent extensive surgery to remove part of his intestines, colon and his gallbladder. A second, explorative surgery was done in Boston on Monday.

"His condition is guarded, and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress toward recovery," Tiffany Ortiz said in the statement.

Feliz Garcia allegedly fell off his motorcycle while attempting to flee the scene, at which point he was beaten by a crowd. His attorney said Feliz Garcia is a motorcycle taxi driver and did not know the men were planning to commit a crime. 

