St. Louis Blues Come Up Clutch and Send Their Biggest Fan to Game 7

11-year-old Laila Anderson might be the St. Louis Blues' biggest fan. How did the team come through in the clutch ahead of Game 7? Watch above to see the team's surprise for Laila ahead of the final game of the Stanley Cup Final.

