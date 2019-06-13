The Biggest MMA Winners and Losers from the First Half of 2019

0 of 10

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

We're halfway through 2019 and the MMA world has given us a lot to talk about.

New faces and old. Thrilling fights. Jaw-dropping finishes. We've got a little taste of it all.

The UFC alone has crowd six new champions this year. Bellator, ONE Championship and others have chimed in with more titles and fresh faces making noise. Are those new champions the biggest winners? Perhaps, but what about those losers?

MMA has also given us moments that make us recoil or force us to roll our eyes so hard we have to schedule an optometrist appointment.

The wild world of fisticuffs is a fun ride with as many ups and downs as your favorite rollercoaster. Halfway through the year is a great time to reflect on what has transpired and make a call as to who the real winners and losers are from 2019.

Let's take the wayback machine and look at those who make the grade for the good, and bad, of the first six months.