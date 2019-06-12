American Olympic Hopeful Gabriele Grunewald Dies from Cancer at Age 32

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

Gabriele Grunewald runs in the women's 1500 meters at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Grunewald is two weeks into chemotherapy to treat cancer that's gone from her salivary gland to her liver. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

American middle-distance runner Gabriele Grunewald has died, her husband Justin confirmed Tuesday on Instagram. 

Grunewald was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 and thyroid cancer in 2010. The 32-year-old had been training in the hope of representing the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics, per USA Today's Tom Schad.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

