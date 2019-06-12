American Olympic Hopeful Gabriele Grunewald Dies from Cancer at Age 32

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

American middle-distance runner Gabriele Grunewald has died, her husband Justin confirmed Tuesday on Instagram.

Grunewald was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 and thyroid cancer in 2010. The 32-year-old had been training in the hope of representing the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics, per USA Today's Tom Schad.

