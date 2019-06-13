College World Series 2019: Bracket, TV Schedule and Favorites Entering Omaha

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Eight schools remain in the 2019 NCAA baseball tournament, and they're all eyeing a place in the championship round of the College World Series.

Although the eight-team field is loaded with ACC and SEC schools―two and four, respectively―both the Big Ten and Big 12 have a representative looking to crash the party.

The finalists are divided into a pair of four-team groups for the double-elimination tournament. Texas Tech, Michigan, Arkansas and Florida State are in Bracket 1, while Vanderbilt, Louisville, Mississippi State and Auburn are in Bracket 2.

Whichever teams emerge from the brackets will play in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

2019 CWS Schedule (All times ET)

Saturday, June 15

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Arkansas vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, June 16

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: Game 1 and Game 2 losers, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Game 1 and Game 2 winners, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 18

Game 7: Game 3 and Game 4 losers, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 8: Game 3 and Game 4 winners, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd

Wednesday, June 19

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, June 20

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 8 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Friday, June 21

Game 11: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, June 22

Game 11 teams*: 2 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

Game 12 teams*, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2 tbd)

2019 College World Series Schedule

Game 1: Monday, June 24, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Tuesday, June 25, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3*: Wednesday, June 26, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

* - if necessary

CWS Favorites

Thanks to Michigan's upset of No. 1 UCLA, second-ranked Vanderbilt is the highest remaining national seed in the field.

Vanderbilt recovered from a surprising 18-5 loss to Duke in the Super Regionals with a couple of resounding wins. Freshman pitcher Kumar Rocker spun a no-hitter with 19 strikeouts in Game 2, and the Commodores walloped Duke 13-2 in game 3.

The SEC regular-season and tournament champions hold a 54-11 overall record, which includes a mid-May victory over Louisville.

Vanderbilt recently had 13 players selected in the 2019 MLB draft―most notably outfielder JJ Bleday, the No. 4 overall pick by the Miami Marlins. He enters the College World Series with a .350 batting average and team-best 26 home runs.

But if the 'Dores fall short, SEC teams are still the favorite.

Arkansas is looking for redemption after losing to Oregon State in the championship series last year. The Razorbacks, who arrive in Omaha at 46-18, have hammered the ball lately and scored 8.3 runs per game during the NCAA tournament so far.

Right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell―on whom the Seattle Mariners used the draft's 76th overall pick―is Arkansas' ace. He owns a 12-1 record with a 2.26 ERA and 115 strikeouts to only 20 walks.

Mississippi State boasts the SEC Pitcher of the Year in Ethan Small (10-2, 1.76) and Freshman of the Year in JT Ginn (8-4, 3.36). The left-handed Small, a first-round choice of the Milwaukee Brewers, leads the entire country with 168 strikeouts.

Senior outfielder Jake Mangum ranks fifth in Division I history with 378 career hits, 103 of which he's smacked this season.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.