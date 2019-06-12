Steve McNair, Eddie George to Have No. 9, 27 Jerseys Retired by Titans

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans plan to celebrate one of their most successful eras during the 2019 season.

The team announced Wednesday it will retire Steve McNair's No. 9 jersey and Eddie George's No. 27 jersey.

"Steve and Eddie will be forever linked as two of the driving forces for our team in the late 90s and early 2000s," controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "They were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player and ultimately led to a great deal of team success. Their statistics will forever live in our record books, but their play and sacrifice is what our fans will always remember."

The Titans have retired six numbers, with Bruce Matthews the only player to have suited up for the franchise following its move from Houston. McNair and George will be honored during Tennessee's Week 2 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 15.

The Titans selected McNair third overall in the 1995 draft and George 14th overall in 1996.

Together they helped the team reach the playoffs on four occasions (1999, 2000, 2002 and 2003). Tennessee was mere feet away from potentially winning Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000, instead falling short to the St. Louis Rams in its only Super Bowl trip to date.

McNair and George were synonymous with those squads.

McNair was a three-time Pro Bowler and ranks second in franchise history in passing yards (27,141) and third in touchdowns (156). George, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the Titans' all-time leader in rushing yards (10,009) and second to Earl Campbell in rushing touchdowns (64).