Raptors Fans Start GoFundMe for Kevin Durant's Charity After Cheering Injury

Raptors Fans Start GoFundMe for Kevin Durant's Charity After Cheering InjuryJune 12, 2019
Toronto Raptors fan Hamzah Moin started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $25,000 to benefit the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation after some members of the team's fanbase cheered when KD suffered a potentially serious Achilles injury in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Monday night.
ESPN @espn
Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. https://t.co/UldE49bF22
"It's not as much an apology as it is trying to turn this into a positive," Moin told Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun about the charity effort, which has raised over $6,700 as of Wednesday afternoon.
"There was something in the air when he went down that didn't feel right," he added. "The fan reaction didn't feel representative of true Raptors fans."
The Kevin Durant Charity Foundation's official website says its mission is "to enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs."
Although Durant, who returned from a calf injury to take part in Game 5, only played 12 minutes, the Warriors scored a 106-105 road victory to trim the Raptors' series lead to 3-2.
The 10-time All-Star selection has traveled to New York City for further evaluation on the injury, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.
Game 6 of the Finals is scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Toronto Was in Trouble, Now It's One Win Away from a Title