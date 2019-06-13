US Open Golf 2019: Thursday Tee Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is ready to begin the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, the site of his most dominant major championship, looking to dethrone Brooks Koepka.

Nineteen years ago, Woods earned a 15-stroke victory at the famed course on the Monterey Peninsula. Expectations are high for the 2019 Masters champion, but he and the field must compete with Koepka―the most successful golfer in majors lately.

Koepka has emerged victorious in four of the PGA Tour's last nine majors, including two straight U.S. Opens. He also triumphed at the 2019 PGA Championship just four weeks ago.

Woods and Koepka will tee off 22 minutes apart Thursday.

2019 U.S. Open 1st-Round Info

When: Thursday, June 13

TV: FS1 (12:30 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m.); Fox (7:30 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m.)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go and USOpen.com

When to Watch

Since there are 156 players in the field, Pebble Beach will be packed during the first and second rounds.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Thursday, some of golf's biggest names begin hitting the course late in the morning for viewers on the East Coast.

At 10:51 a.m. ET, the group featuring Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Marc Leishman will start on No. 10. Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner and Bryson DeChambeau will follow that threesome off the back nine. Simultaneously, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Si Woo Kim will begin their opening round on the front.

Tournament favorite Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Graeme McDowell will continue the star-studded pairings on the back. They'll walk to the 10th tee after Thomas, Kisner and DeChambeau.

The final morning groups are scheduled for 11:57 a.m. ET, and the afternoon players will begin playing at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Just over an hour later, Koepka begins his title defense alongside Francesco Molinari and Viktor Hovland at 4:47 p.m. ET. Hovland was the low amateur at the 2019 Masters.

Thursday's last featured group has Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose at 5:09 p.m. ET.

Woods and Rose both enter Pebble Beach holding top-five rankings in the world, but their playing partner Spieth is looking to shake a slump.

Listed at 28th right now, the 25-year-old hasn't won an individual event since the Open Championship in 2017. Since a rough opening to the 2019 season, though, the 2015 U.S. Open champion has started to perform better and has three straight top-10 finishes.

