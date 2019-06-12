Damian Lillard Named 2018-19 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award Winner

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

CORRECTS BYLINE IN SIGNOFF TO JOHN LEYBA NOT DAVID ZALUBOWSKI Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard celebrates after the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Denver. The Trail Blazers won 100-96. (AP Photo/John Leyba)
John Leyba/Associated Press

The Professional Basketball Writers Association named Damian Lillard the recipient of the 2018-19 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award on Wednesday. 

The award is given annually to "a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community."

"Damian Lillard's sustained commitment to inspire young people in Portland is inspiring," said PBWA president Josh Robbins of The Athletic. "PBWA members honor him and commend his fellow finalists and nominees for their laudatory work."

Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr were also finalists for the honor.

    

