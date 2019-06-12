Japan Beat Mexico on Penalties to Advance to 2019 Toulon Tournament Final

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Japan made it to the 2019 Toulon Tournament final after a 5-4 win on penalties against Mexico on Wednesday.

The game ended 2-2 at full-time, triggering a penalty shootout.

Alan Mozo's missed spot-kick for Mexico was the difference, allowing the Japanese to advance.

