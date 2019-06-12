Japan Beat Mexico on Penalties to Advance to 2019 Toulon Tournament Final

Japan Beat Mexico on Penalties to Advance to 2019 Toulon Tournament FinalJune 12, 2019
Japan made it to the 2019 Toulon Tournament final after a 5-4 win on penalties against Mexico on Wednesday.
The game ended 2-2 at full-time, triggering a penalty shootout.
Alan Mozo's missed spot-kick for Mexico was the difference, allowing the Japanese to advance.
