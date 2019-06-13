College World Series 2019: Championship Bracket and Predictions

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Southeastern Conference is just as dominant in college baseball as it is in college football—perhaps even more so.

Four of the eight teams that will be playing at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, in the College World Series call the SEC home. Arkansas will represent the conference in Bracket 1, while Auburn, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are playing in Bracket 2.

Florida State, Michigan and Texas Tech will join Arkansas in Bracket 1, while Louisville is with the SEC teams in Bracket 2.

Here is a look at the College World Series schedule, per NCAA.com, along with predictions for the championship series and the winner.

College World Series Schedule

Saturday, June 15

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Michigan, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: Arkansas vs. Florida State, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, June 16

Game 3: Vanderbilt vs. Louisville, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 4: Mississippi State vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Monday, June 17

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, June 18

Game 7: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, June 19

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Thursday, June 20

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Loser, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Friday, June 21

Game 11: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Friday, June 21

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday, June 22

Game 13 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Monday, June 24

CWS Finals Game 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesday, June 25

CWS Finals Game 2: TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday, June 26

CWS Finals Game 3 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Arkansas Razorbacks won't see any of their SEC neighbors in Bracket 1, but they have an excellent chance of surviving and getting to the College World Series. They bring a 46-18 record to the finals.

Arkansas returns to Omaha after losing in the finals to Oregon State last year, and that means they should be motivated to build off that run and earn the title.

The Razorbacks are led by pitcher Isaiah Campbell, who claimed All-America honors for his consistency on the mound. He had a 12-1 record this year, and he pitched 111.1 innings and struck out 115 batters while compiling an earned-run average of 2.26 and holding batters to a .205 average.

While the Razorbacks may have to depend on their bullpen quite a bit after Campbell, they have an excellent offensive attack. Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin emerged as the team's top sluggers, as both men have bashed 15 home runs.

Dominic Fletcher belted 11 home runs and has a team-high 59 RBI. Matt Goodheart is a sensational contributor, as he brings a .356/.453/.539 slash line to Omaha.

Arkansas should emerge from its side of the bracket to meet Vanderbilt.

The Commodores come into the College World Series with a 54-11 record, and most impressively, head coach Tim Corbin's team has an 8-1 record against the other College World Series participants.

Austin Martin has had a sensational year, and he brings a .410 batting average and a .503 on-base percentage to Omaha. He has scored 83 runs, and that's more than any other player in Division 1.

When it comes to slugging, it's hard to find a more productive player than JJ Bleday, who bashed 26 home runs and drove in 69 runs with a .350/.464/.717 slash line. Stephen Scott contributed 12 home runs and also drove in 55 runs.

The Commodores have a strong and deep pitching staff. Mason Hickman has an 8-0 record and a 2.23 ERA, while Patrick Raby is 10-1 with a 2.85 ERA and Drake Fellows is 12-1 with 120 strikeouts in 104.0 innings.

Odds to win College World Series

Per Action Network

Arkansas +300

Vanderbilt +300

Mississippi State +350

Louisville +800

Texas Tech +800

Auburn +1000

Florida State +1000

Michigan +1500

Championship Prediction

Vanderbilt is the best team in college baseball coming into the World Series. It has power with Bleday and another star player in Martin.

However, the key factor for the Commodores is the depth of their pitching. That's what makes them the best team going into the College World Series.

It's difficult to see any team beating that pitching staff, and that's why Corbin's Commodores will earn the CWS title.

Statistical information from team websites (Arkansas) (Vanderbilt)