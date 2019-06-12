Report: Fox Reassigns Ex-WWE, TNA Wrestler Tyrus After Alleged Sexual Harassment

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Former WWE and TNA wrestler Tyrus was reportedly fired by Fox News after a sexual harassment claim was filed against him by co-worker Britt McHenry.

Per Maxwell Tani and Asawain Suebsaeng of The Daily Beast, McHenry told officials that Tyrus had sent her "unwanted and unsolicited text messages with lewd, sexual comments."

Tyrus has been working as a commentator on multiple Fox News programs since 2016. He and McHenry previously co-hosted Un-PC on the media outlet's streaming service Fox Nation.

In April, Fox Nation gave Tyrus his own celebrity interview show, NUFFSAID.

Prior to his work as a political commentator, Tyrus was best known for his work as a professional wrestler. The 46-year-old worked in WWE from 2006-14 under the ring name Brodus Clay.

Following his release from WWE, Tyrus spent more than three years in TNA. His final appearance for the company came in early 2018 before he received his release in April.