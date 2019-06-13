Gold Cup 2019: Dates, Odds, TV Schedule and Tournament Predictions

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

The United States men's national team will be seeking to defend the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer and in doing so draw level with Mexico on seven titles.

Two years ago, the Stars and Stripes were 2-1 winners over Jamaica in the final, with Mexico suffering a surprise elimination at the semi-final stage.

However, since that triumph the USMNT have endured a torrid time, as they failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and were recently hammered 3-0 by Venezuela.

With that in mind, Mexico are the favourites for many, albeit they are missing big names such as Hirving Lozano, Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez and Hector Herrera.

Read on for the viewing information for the competition, as well as the tournament odds and a preview of what should be a fascinating Gold Cup.

Selected Tournament Odds

Mexico 11-8

United States 6-4

Costa Rica 8-1

Panama 14-1

Jamaica 16-1

Honduras 25-1

Canada 33-1

Trinidad & Tobago 50-1

El Salvador 50-1

Haiti 100-1

Odds in full are available via Oddschecker.

Groups

Group A: Mexico, Canada, Martinique, Cuba

Group B: Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua, Bermuda

Group C: Honduras, Jamaica, Curacao, El Salvador

Group D: United States, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana

Viewing Information

In the United States, Fox Sports 1 and 2 will broadcast the games, while all the matches can be streamed via Fox Sports Go.

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be available to watch on Free Sports.

Preview

If United States head coach Gregg Berhalter was under any illusions about the size of the job he faces, the recent losses to Venezuela and Jamaica pulled all of his team's issues into plain sight.

The defeat against the Reggae Boyz on June 6 was comfortably the then-worst performance of his tenure, as the United States were outplayed for long spells by their opponents, with Shamar Nicholson's goal giving the Caribbean outfit a deserved win.

Things reached a new nadir against Venezuela on Sunday, though, as a torrid defensive performance saw the team three goals down at half-time.

Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated offered a succinct summary of the team's display, as they caved in during a shocking 20-minute spell:

Football writer Maxi Rodriguez isn't confident about the team's chances of succeeding under the current boss:

Qualifying for the next World Cup will be a priority for this team, and Berhalter will hope success at this event gives them confidence going into those matches.

For the Gold Cup, he will also have star man Christian Pulisic available again after he missed the two friendly losses.

Mexico are without a number of star attackers, although manager Gerardo Martino still has quality options in his squad.

ESPN's Tom Marshall noted they have looked sharp in their preparations for the Gold Cup:

With no Vela, Lozano or Hernandez, Raul Jimenez will likely lead the line for El Tri, having enjoyed an excellent season for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, per Squawka Football:

Away from the two favourites, Costa Rica will be seeking to make a run to the final for the first time since 2002, while Jamaica will be boosted by their performance in 2017 and their recent win over the U.S.

Canada are also outsiders for the trophy, although they may possess one of the most exciting players in the tournament in Alphonso Davies.

The Bayern Munich man starred two years ago as a 16-year-old when he netted three goals, and his pace and trickery will be too much for a lot of defences to cope with.

Prediction

Winners: Mexico

Runners-up: United States